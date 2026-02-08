Ismaila Sarr on target as Crystal Palace end 12-match winless run at Brighton

Ismaila Sarr struck a second-half winner as Crystal Palace halted a miserable 12-match winless run by snatching a 1-0 Premier League victory away to bitter rivals Brighton.

Forward Sarr, who scored twice in the Eagles’ 3-1 success at the Amex Stadium last season, fired home in the 61st minute to settle a tight derby encounter.

Victory for the Eagles was a first in all competitions since December 11 and lifted them to 13th place – a point above the Seagulls.

Brighton were booed off at full-time after home supporters vented displeasure at head coach Fabian Hurzeler by chanting “you’re getting sacked in the morning” in the closing stages of a match in which they created little.

Albion, who would have gone into the top half of the table with three points, have now won just one of their last 12 top-flight fixtures.

Palace handed a debut to £48million club-record signing Jorgen Strand Larsen as part of two changes, while Brighton’s three alterations included a first Premier League start for 17-year-old midfielder Harry Howell.

A heavy police presence outside the ground indicated the importance of this fixture to the two sets of fans but passion on the terraces was not matched by entertainment on the pitch in a dour first half.

Seagulls captain Lewis Dunk glanced off target from a Pascal Gross free-kick before Eagles defender Maxence Lacroix blocked a powerful effort from Maxim De Cuyper with his left thigh.

Palace grew into the contest to end a scrappy opening period in the ascendancy.

A series of long throws from Chris Richards caused Brighton some concern before Sarr sliced wide in the 43rd minute after being played in by Daniel Munoz.

November’s reverse fixture at Selhurst Park ended goalless and, based on the opening hour, a similar outcome here seemed a distinct possibility.

However, the deadlock was eventually broken a minute later as substitute Evann Guessand made an instant impact on his Eagles debut.

The Ivory Coast forward, who joined on loan from Aston Villa on January 30, seized on a poor headed clearance from Dunk to slip in Sarr, who took his time before finishing beyond Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

Eagles keeper Dean Henderson denied Charalampos Kostoulas an equaliser by saving with his legs four minutes later.

Albion boss Hurzeler responded to the deficit with a triple change in the 71st minute, introducing Diego Gomez, Yankuba Minteh and Danny Welbeck in place of De Cuyper, Carlos Baleba and Howell, which prompted chants of “you don’t know what you’re doing” from some supporters.

Strand Larsen twice threatened to double Palace’s lead before they comfortably held on during six minutes of added time to claim bragging rights and a first Premier League win since a 2-1 victory at Fulham on December 7.