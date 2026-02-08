Fabian Hurzeler vows to fight on at Brighton after defeat to Crystal Palace

Fabian Hurzeler vowed to fight on through the toughest period of his managerial career after Brighton fans turned on him during Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League home defeat to bitter rivals Crystal Palace.

The under-fire Seagulls head coach was jeered and subjected to chants of “you don’t know what you’re doing” and “you’re getting sacked in the morning” as his side slipped to a painful loss at the Amex Stadium.

Ismaila Sarr was once again the Eagles’ derby hero, claiming a 61st-minute winner to back up a decisive double in last season’s 3-1 success on the south coast.

Palace leapfrogged Albion into 13th place courtesy of their first win in 13 games in all competitions, dating back to December 11.

“Now it’s not the moment to talk about my human feelings,” said former St Pauli boss Hurzeler.

“Everyone can imagine how you would feel if 25,000 demand things and sing about you.

“It’s not an easy situation but there are only two options: to give up or to keep working harder, and that’s always the option I choose so far in my life.

“That’s why I am sitting here because I never give up. That’s what I will keep pushing to do.

“I think it’s the hardest moment (of my managerial career) but it’s also the moment where I try to get the most out of it, I learn the most and I will grow the most. I will face this adversity and I will get through it.”

Brighton, who would have climbed into the top half of the table with three points, have now won just one of their last 12 top-flight fixtures.

Seagulls supporters initially took aim at Hurzeler in the 71st minute when he replaced Maxim De Cuyper, Carlos Baleba and Harry Howell with Diego Gomez, Yankuba Minteh and Danny Welbeck in a triple substitution.

Jeers grew louder as Albion’s struggles to create continued, building to a crescendo at the final whistle after some fans called for Hurzeler to be dismissed.

“I always promise I give my heart, I give my soul for this club, and I will keep doing this,” said the 32-year-old German.

“It’s not an easy situation to take. But I will absorb the criticism.

“It’s fine if they (fans) find the person in me to blame – because in the end I’m responsible – as long as they support the team.”

Palace’s victory was a first in 10 top-flight outings, since a 2-1 win at Fulham on December 7.

Eagles manager Oliver Glasner, who celebrated on the pitch in front of a jubilant away end at full-time, said: “I just can say thank you to our fans. They had plenty of opportunities to boo us in the last months but they never did. This is the bond we created in the last two years.

“Yes, they were disappointed and we were disappointed but they never booed at us. Today what we have seen right at the end, the players, the fans, this is what you can’t buy, these emotions, this feeling after a win.

“We will go home now, the M23 being really delighted. Our fans I think they will stop once or twice to buy another Guinness. That’s why football is so great.

“We couldn’t deliver the last two months. Today they are just happy.

“Tomorrow I think most of them have to go to work but Monday morning is easier to start with a win, especially at Brighton. This is why everybody was so emotional after the game.”