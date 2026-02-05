Luke Littler loses Premier League opener to debutant Gian van Veen

Debutant Gian van Veen upset world champion Luke Littler on the opening night of the BetMGM Premier League season, winning 6-4 in Newcastle.

In a rematch of this year’s World Championship final – where Littler emerged victorious – the Dutchman battled to victory over the world number one in the first match of this year’s tournament.

A cagey final leg saw Van Veen miss double six as he looked to wrap up the match before Littler attempted a 95 checkout, but fell just short.

There was frustration for Luke Littler on the opening night of the Premier League season (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Dutchman then held his nerve to seal his spot in the semi-finals, where he will face Jonny Clayton later on this evening.