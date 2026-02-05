England Test captain Ben Stokes suffers facial injury after being struck by ball

Ben Stokes has suffered a significant facial injury after being struck by a cricket ball.

The England Test captain posted a picture on Instagram showing his right eye heavily swollen and bruised, a graze on his cheek and lip, and a bandage stuffed in his nose.

He captioned the picture: “You should see the state of the cricket ball.”

The 34-year-old is back in England following the dismal Ashes tour, which ended with a 4-1 defeat last month, with question marks still hanging over his position, amid an ECB review.

The post-mortem is still continuing with England coach Brendan McCullum claiming some of the fall-out has been “out of order”.

Stokes next could feature for Durham in the early County Championship rounds before England kick off their Test summer against New Zealand at Lord’s on June 4.