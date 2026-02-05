Emma Raducanu cruises into Transylvania Open semi-finals with straight sets win

Emma Raducanu bossed her way into the semi-finals of the Transylvania Open in Cluj.

The top seed showed her class with a straight-sets demolition of Poland’s Maja Chwalinska, winning a one-sided quarter-final 6-0 6-4.

She moves into her fourth career semi-final and will face world number 91 Oleksandra Oliynykova as she moves closer to winning her first tournament since the incredible success at the US Open in 2021.

Raducanu certainly played like a champion in wait in Romania, barely giving her opponent a sniff, with a dominant, attacking display.

Indeed, the pole, who came through qualifying, won just seven points in the first set as Raducanu served a bagel.

The second set was more evenly contested, with Chwalinska finally getting on the board with a service hold to love.

The decisive moment came at 3-3, though, when a Chwalinska double fault handed Raducanu the break and she was able to serve it out from there.

Lurking in other side of the draw is Anastasia Potapova, who beat Raducanu in the second round of the Australian Open.

“I’m very happy with my performance today,” Raducanu said in her on-court interview. “I think I played a great match from the beginning and (am) really pleased I could get off to that start.

“As always, there’s going to be some moments of adversity that you need to overcome, and I did that well in the second set.

“So (I’m) really proud of how I did that. And Maya’s a really tricky opponent, moves incredibly well, has great hand skills, so she’s done a great job this week, qualifying and coming all the way here.

“So (I’m) really pleased to have overcome that challenge.

“I didn’t have much time last night to kind of get ready for this one. I’m just really focusing on recovery. Because each match, no matter the scoreline, it takes a lot out of you just to be so focused for however long it takes.

“So yeah, (I) need to just recover.”