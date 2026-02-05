Brendon McCullum excited as England launch bid for third World T20 title

Brendon McCullum is excited by England’s bid for a third World T20 title and believes his side have shown the tactical flexibility needed.

A 2-1 ODI win against a Sri Lanka side who had won their previous seven 50-over series on home soil, followed by a clean sweep of the T20s, has fuelled confidence ahead of the tournament.

England begin their campaign against Nepal in Mumbai on Sunday and ought to ease through a group also containing the West Indies, Scotland and Italy.

McCullum knows that big challenges await his side in the tournament – co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka – but is optimistic about their chances.

Brendon McCullum is excited for England’s World Cup chances (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

“I’m excited about the World Cup and the demands of that,” McCullum said after the 3-0 T20 win in Kandy.

“We’re going to have to be very clever with how we go about our different oppositions and conditions we’re confronted with but really excited about what that brings.

“Obviously I think from our performance here and in the ODIs we’re immensely satisfied with the work that we’ve done so far, the way that we’ve been able to adapt to different conditions, the style that we’ve brought and the tactical acumen that we’ve shown.”

England’s spinners claimed nine wickets in the 12-run win in the third T20. Adil Rashid has been at his brilliant best throughout the tour and has been backed up by Liam Dawson, Will Jacks and Jacob Bethell – with Rehan Ahmed waiting in the wings.

Adil Rashid will lead England’s spin attack (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

If England are to progress at the tournament, spin will play a huge part and McCullum has been delighted to see his options excel in Sri Lanka.

“Tonight (third T20) was another example of a team which is prepared to change tactically and play the situation to what was required,” McCullum added.

“To bowl 16 overs of spin, defending a low total on a surface which is having its third game on it is what was required.

“The application and the investment from the group to acknowledge that and go all in on that strategy is immensely satisfying when you look at it from a coaching point of view because you know that they’re trying to stand up to what’s in front of us and we will need that over the next little while.”