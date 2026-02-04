Snooker great John Virgo dies aged 79

Snooker great John Virgo has died at the age of 79, World Snooker Tour has announced.

Virgo, who won the UK Championship in 1979, enjoyed a long and storied career but was perhaps best known for his work as a broadcaster.

He was an established part of the BBC’s snooker coverage as a commentator, famous for his catchphrase of ‘Where’s the cue ball going?’.

Virgo was also well known for his role on the 1990s snooker show Big Break and was a regular on the exhibition circuit with his vast array of trick shots.

“Everyone at World Snooker Tour is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of legendary snooker player and broadcaster John Virgo, aged 79,” a WST statement read.

“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, JV.”