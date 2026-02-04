Man City cruise past Newcastle to set up Carabao Cup final against Arsenal

Manchester City struck three times in the first half as they eased into the Carabao Cup final by completing a comfortable 5-1 aggregate win over Newcastle.

Omar Marmoush netted twice in the opening half hour of the second leg of their semi-final at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday and Tijjani Reijnders added to the tally.

Anthony Elanga pulled one back as City – continuing a worrying recent trend for manager Pep Guardiola – eased off in the second period but their 3-1 success on the night was more than good enough.

City’s victory sent them through to a Wembley date against Premier League leaders Arsenal and comprehensively ended Newcastle’s trophy defence.

Omar Marmoush scored twice for City (Martin Rickett/PA)

To make matters worse for Magpies boss Eddie Howe, forward Anthony Gordon limped off injured before the break.

It was a positive night for Marmoush, who started ahead of Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian had to make do with a substitute’s role, perhaps as Guardiola looked ahead to Sunday’s trip to Liverpool.

Newcastle needed something special to turn the tie around but, with just seven minutes gone, Marmoush ensured that was not going to happen – although he got lucky with his finish.

The Egyptian burst into the area and was dispossessed as Dan Burn challenged but the ball rebounded off his shin and looped over Aaron Ramsdale into the net.

Tijjani Reijnders slots home City’s third of the night (Martin Rickett/PA)

City had their own vulnerabilities at the back and Newcastle should have levelled when Gordon teed up Joe Willock but he hesitated and James Trafford gathered.

Gordon also fired at Trafford but most of the pressure came from City with Reijnders and Antoine Semenyo threatening before Marmoush grabbed his second.

Again there was an element of fortune as Kieran Trippier’s attempted clearance from Semenyo’s cross ballooned into the air but Marmoush made no mistake with a close-range header.

That opportunity had been created by a break from deep by Reijnders and the Dutchman did the same to set up a third goal moments later.

This time he applied the finishing touch himself after Semenyo failed to get past Burn.

Anthony Elanga scored an impressive second-half goal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Things got worse for Newcastle as Gordon was forced off but Sven Botman did force a good save from Trafford with a header.

Substitute Yoane Wissa sliced wide early in the second half after Abdukodir Khusanov gave away possession.

Newcastle wanted a penalty after Wissa tangled with Max Alleyne but play went on and City missed a chance to rub it in as Reijnders drove wide.

Elanga finally gave the Magpies fans something to cheer just after the hour as he cut in from the right and beat three players before curling in a low shot.

The Swede should have had a second after being played in by Barnes but miscued and City were fortunate to escape further damage as the visitors pushed.

That may bother Guardiola but it did not matter on this occasion and City went close late on as Haaland twice tested Ramsdale.