John Virgo remembered as ‘great mate’ who ‘transcended the sport’ of snooker

John Virgo has been remembered as a “great mate” who “transcended the sport” of snooker following his death aged 79.

Virgo’s death was announced on Wednesday by the World Snooker Tour and tributes poured in for one of the sport’s greats.

Virgo, who won the UK Championship in 1979, enjoyed a long and storied career but was perhaps best known for his work as a broadcaster.

Ronnie O’Sullivan, who is playing in the World Grand Prix in Hong Kong, found out the news after his win over Joe O’Connor and said on X: “Finished my match to get the news that JV has passed away. Love to Rosie, Brooke and Gary.

“Such a great mate who I loved spending time with, absolutely gutted.”

He was an established part of the BBC’s snooker coverage as a commentator, famous for his catchphrase of ‘Where’s the cue ball going?’.

Former world champion John Parrott worked alongside Virgo in the BBC commentary box and said he “transcended the sport” and “loved a joke”.

He told BBC Sport: “John was a tremendous competitor and a very good break-builder, brilliant among the pink and black. He knew the game inside and out and backwards.

“Then he transcended the sport and went into the commentary box. He did ‘Big Break’ with Jim Davidson, so he became a household name to everybody.

“It was that voice which was very different to everyone else and made him stand out. You could have a right laugh with him – he loved a joke. He was a brilliant character.”

Sir Stephen Fry, who became a friend to Virgo, said he will “leave such a gap in the world”.

“Like all great masters of the art of commentary, JV seemed to do nothing more than talk naturally and authoritatively,” Fry told the Press Association.

“But actually his skill was phenomenal. He had the gift of knowing exactly when to be light of touch and when to ramp up the drama and excitement; when to speak, when to hold back from speech.

“I regularly met him at the BBC’s Light Entertainment Christmas Party and was instantly struck by his warmth, charm and intelligence.

Sir Stephen Fry became a good friend of John Virgo (John Walton/PA)

“He was kind enough to invite me to some of the great snooker events, the Masters at Wembley, and the World Championships in Sheffield where I could watch him at work. He will leave such a gap in the world.

“After all, as he famously liked to remind us, ‘there’s always a gap’.”

Virgo was also well known for his role on the 1990s snooker show ‘Big Break’ and was a regular on the exhibition circuit with his vast array of trick shots.

He spent 18 years as a professional and reached the World Championship semi-finals in 1979, when he also won the UK Championship.

Virgo retired in 1994 and was later inducted into the World Snooker Tour hall of fame for his success on the baize and his work as a broadcaster.