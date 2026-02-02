Transfer deadline day: Liverpool agree fee for Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet

Liverpool have beaten Chelsea in the race to sign Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet after agreeing a fee of £55million plus add-ons, the Press Association understands.

The 20-year-old will remain at the Ligue 1 side for the rest of the season before moving to Anfield in the summer.

It comes after the Blues held talks in January and had been told that a fee and personal terms for the player would not be an issue.

However, PA understands the situation changed following speculation Mamadou Sarr is set to return to Chelsea from his loan at Strasbourg.

The club’s determination to keep academy graduate Josh Acheampong as well as the possibility of Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate departing Anfield in the summer when his contract expires are also understood to have been factors in Jacquet’s decision.

The France under-21 international has has played for Rennes 18 times this season and his impressive displays since graduating from the club’s academy have seen him linked with a host of European clubs.