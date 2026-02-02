Novak Djokovic reflects on Australian Open near miss after Carlos Alcaraz defeat

Novak Djokovic juggled contrasting emotions as he reflected on a tantalising Australian Open near miss.

At 38, Djokovic produced one of his great performances to beat two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals only to come up just short against Carlos Alcaraz in a 2-6 6-2 6-3 7-5 defeat.

The chase for a record-breaking 25th grand slam title has fuelled Djokovic over the past couple of years but his last major victory remains at the US Open in 2023.

He will be 39 by the time the next slam comes around at the French Open in the spring and, while this tournament was certainly a step forward, the luck he had, particularly when quarter-final Lorenzo Musetti pulled out injured at two sets up, cannot be forgotten and he knows his opportunities are dwindling.

“I have belief and I have always confidence and vision to win a slam, another slam anywhere, to win anywhere where I play, but I did not expect it,” said the Serbian.

“That’s different. I lowered my expectations the last couple of years, which also, I think, allows me to be able to let go of some of that unnecessary additional stress. It’s always tension and stress and pressure, and I just don’t want to be overwhelmed by it.

“It also feels good a little bit not being always the main favourite to win slams. I think that kind of gives you a little bit of that extra motivation, I guess, when it comes down to the last rounds of the slam.

“I managed to beat Jannik, who is double defending champion here and won the last four, five matches against me, in five sets, very proud of that. Incredible match, incredible achievement.

“It’s an incredible achievement for me to be able to play finals, be a couple of sets away, maybe to win a championship. Of course, after a loss, it’s a bitter feeling but, nevertheless, I have to be content with this result.”

Djokovic finds himself now in the position so many challengers faced against him, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, when beating one great just meant another one arriving in your path.

That trio can scarcely have imagined that a player would come along so soon and not just match their achievements but surpass them, with Alcaraz the youngest man ever to win the career Grand Slam of all four major titles.

“The results are a testament to his already stellar career,” said Djokovic, who had won only a single slam title at the same age as 22-year-old Alcaraz.

“I can’t think of any other superlatives about him. He deserves every bit of the praise that he gets from his peers, but also the whole tennis community.

“He’s a very nice young man. Good values, nice family. Of course, already a legendary tennis player that made a huge mark in the history books of tennis, with only 22 years of age. It’s super impressive, no doubt about it.

“He has improved physically, mentally, game-wise. He’s constantly looking to innovate himself and his game, which is exactly the kind of mentality that needs to be nurtured for a champion.”

Alcaraz possesses a rare combination of incredible flair and variety, coupled with a ruthless desire to win.

He cited winning all the Masters series titles – he already has six of the nine – and the ATP Finals, as well as the Davis Cup with Spain, as targets, while he was asked whether he could achieve the calendar Grand Slam of all four majors in a single year.

That has not been completed by a man since Rod Laver in 1969, and Alcaraz responded: “It’s going to be a big challenge. Those are big words, to be honest. I just want it to be one at a time.

“Right now, the next one is the French Open. I have great memories in that tournament. I feel really special every time that I go there. So I don’t want to put myself in a really pressure position to have to do it, but it’s going to be great.”