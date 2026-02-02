Luke Littler responds to rival’s claim he is already the best darts player ever

Luke Littler played down his rival Luke Humphries’ suggestion that he is the “greatest darts player to ever live”.

The 19-year-old continued his ascent towards greatness with a fourth successive major title on Sunday when he won the World Masters for the first time.

Littler beat Humphries in a thrilling final which he edged 6-5 in Milton Keynes.

Luke Littler and Luke Humphries hug after the final (Ben Whitley/PA)

Humphries was left exasperated by a fourth successive major defeat against Littler and branded him “the greatest darts player to ever live”.

However, the double world champion says he cannot be considered the greatest until he beats Phil Taylor’s record of 16 world titles.

“I didn’t hear him say that,” Littler said.

“But no, no one will ever be….I won’t be the greatest unless I win more than what Phil won.”

It was a special victory for him as he got his hands on the trophy for the first time, meaning there are just two of the 11 major televised tournaments he has yet to win in an astonishing two years on tour.

He was last defeated on a major stage when he went out in the second round of the European Championship in October.

“It means a lot, it means everything,” he added. “And obviously it’s one another one ticked off now.

“Obviously you always want to win everything. You always want to go to a tournament and win it. But when it starts anyone can win on their day.

“I look forward to (winning) more majors this year.”

Humphries has been one man who has regularly challenged him and this was their seventh major-final meeting.

Luke Humphries came up just short in a thrilling final (Ben Whitley/PA)

But he must now be wondering how he can beat his rival on a regular basis.

“Luke and I absolutely thrive off it,” Littler said. “We always play well against each other. The pace and the rhythm of the game, it suits us both, and that’s why you see the best out of us.

“I wouldn’t say it’s tough (for him), because Luke should go off stage happy with with his own performance.

“I just just got the better of him in that last set there. Luke will bounce back.

“The Premier League is coming up and you’re going to see performances week in and week out from all of us.”