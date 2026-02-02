Habib Diarra inspires win over Burnley as Sunderland extend unbeaten home run

Habib Diarra inspired Sunderland to a comfortable 3-0 win over Burnley as they extended their unbeaten Premier League home run on Monday night.

On his first start since returning from Africa Cup of Nations glory with Senegal, Diarra’s effort – which deflected off Axel Tuanzebe – sent the Black Cats ahead in the opening 10 minutes and he struck again before the break with his first goal for the club since joining in the summer.

Chemsdine Talbi’s brilliant top-corner finish from outside the area wrapped up three points with 18 minutes to play as Sunderland extended their impressive unbeaten record at the Stadium of Light to 12 league games.

As a result the Black Cats climbed into eighth in the table, while Burnley are now 15 Premier League games without a win and remain second-bottom.

Talbi and Diarra were the two changes to the Sunderland starting XI following last weekend’s defeat to West Ham, while Lyle Foster and Lucas Pires came in for Burnley after their draw against Tottenham.

With Granit Xhaka expected to be absent for three more weeks, Trai Hume was handed the captain’s armband again and sent an early cross into the area which was hooked away by Lesley Ugochukwu before Robin Roefs held a Marcus Edwards delivery.

After a comfortable opening, Sunderland took the lead nine minutes in when Diarra latched onto a neat backheel from Brian Brobbey and the midfielder’s low effort deflected off Tuanzebe and past Martin Dubravka.

A controlled display saw the Black Cats continue to threaten and they went close again when Nordi Mukiele hit a cross into Talbi, who volleyed wide.

Talbi was involved in attack again, playing a quick pass into Enzo Le Fee on the edge of the area with the midfielder’s shot easily held by Dubravka.

Sunderland extended their lead in the 32nd minute when Mukiele’s low pass into the box from the right flank was deflected by Florentino Luis into the path of Diarra and the midfielder’s strike was palmed into the bottom corner by Dubravka.

Burnley struggled to impose much danger towards the home defence and a good opportunity before the break for the Wearsiders saw Dan Ballard’s header from Hume’s free-kick cleared.

Jaidon Anthony sent a menacing cross into the box as Burnley enjoyed a bright start to the second half and Kyle Walker’s free-kick was headed well wide by Maxime Esteve.

Reinildo Mandava fired over the crossbar and Sunderland had a brilliant opportunity when Diarra charged into the box before passing into Brobbey, who had his low effort palmed away by Dubravka and Mukiele sent the rebound over.

Mukiele sent a brilliant low pass into an unmarked Brobbey, who mis-hit the ball, but the hosts quickly recycled the attempt and Talbi moved to the edge of the box, blasting a superb strike which rattled off the underside of the crossbar and into the net in the 72nd minute.

Reinildo hit a cross into Hume and the skipper’s close-range volley was deflected behind by Lucas Pires and Dubravka held Wilson Isidor’s attempt in a comfortable close for the Black Cats.