Emma Raducanu bounces back from split with coach to advance at Winners Open

Emma Raducanu bounced back from her split with coach Francisco Roig to ease past Greet Minnen in straight-sets at the Winners Open in Romania.

The 2021 US Open champion suffered a disappointing 7-6 (3) 6-2 defeat to Amanda Potapova in the second round of the Australian Open last month.

Raducanu’s partnership with Rafael Nadal’s old coach Roig subsequently ended after her early exit in Melbourne, but the top seed in Transylvania produced an accomplished display to get the better of Minnen by a 6-0 6-4 score.

In an comprehensive showing, Raducanu sent down three aces and forced four breaks of serve across 70 minutes of action.

The 23-year-old will face Kaja Juvan of Slovenia next in the second round of the WTA 250 event on Wednesday.