Tom Banton hoping for World Cup spot after match-winning half-century

Tom Banton hopes he has done enough to secure a T20 World Cup starting spot after firing England to a series-clinching victory over Sri Lanka.

Banton blasted 54 from just 33 balls to lead his side to a challenging revised target after rain interrupted their pursuit of 190 in Kandy.

He shared stands of 43 and 49 with Jos Buttler and Harry Brook respectively after England were left needing 111 from just 58 balls, before Sam Curran hit the winning runs to secure a six-wicket DLS win and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Banton is likely competing for his spot at number four with Ben Duckett – absent with a finger injury – when England open their T20 World Cup campaign on February 8.

But the 27-year-old is hopeful his half-century, added to a quickfire 29 in the series opener, is enough to secure his position and is pleased with how he has adapted to a middle-order role.

“I hope so obviously. I’m just trying to perform every time I put on an England shirt and luckily tonight was my night,” Banton said.

“I’ve opened my whole career in white-ball cricket, been in the middle order at times.

“It’s exciting, it’s different, you’ve got to give yourself a few balls, depending on the game situation. And then when your match-up comes on you try and take it down.

“I guess there’s not much space at the top of the order. You’ve got two of the best openers in white-ball cricket.”

Harry Brook played an extraordinary cameo for England (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

Sri Lanka batted well to post 189 for five, led by 40 from 22 from Pavan Rathnayake, as England’s seam attack struggled with their eight overs costing a combined 103 runs.

Rain interrupted England’s pursuit at 57 for two, after the early loss of Phil Salt and Jacob Bethell, but Buttler and Banton got the innings moving upon the resumption before an exhilarating cameo of 36 from 12 balls from Brook put England in command.

Brook launched four huge sixes, including two stunning blows over extra cover off tricky pace bowler Matheesha Pathirana.

Banton enjoyed his explosive stand with the captain, adding: “I’ve known him for a long time now and we’re very, very good friends and to see what he’s done over the last few years in international cricket is just, pretty crazy.

“So happy for him.”

England’s T20 series victory follows their 2-1 win in the ODI series in Colombo and their preparations for the World Cup appear to be going well.

It was also a special night for Buttler, who broke James Anderson’s record of England appearances across all formats with his 402nd cap.

Buttler has played 57 Tests, 199 ODIs and now 146 T20 matches and is England’s record run-scorer in the shortest format.

The final match of the T20 series takes place at the same ground on Tuesday.