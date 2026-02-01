Pep Guardiola will not give up on Manchester City’s Premier League title bid

Pep Guardiola bemoaned the decision to allow Tottenham’s first goal in a pulsating 2-2 draw, but snapped back at suggestions Manchester City will give up on the Premier League title.

City looked set to cruise to another victory after first-half goals from Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo put them in control.

Tottenham had been booed off at half-time, but Thomas Frank’s depleted team were given a lifeline in the 53rd minute when Dominic Solanke turned inside the area and bundled home despite a kick through the back of City defender Marc Guehi’s leg.

VAR reviewed the incident but the goal stood, and Solanke produced a sensational back heel to level with 17 minutes left to boost Spurs’ faltering Premier League form and further hand the initiative to rivals Arsenal in the title race.

Arsenal’s 4-0 win at Leeds on Saturday coupled with City dropping points in north London has opened up a six-point gap at the summit, but Guardiola’s big gripe was with Spurs’ controversial first goal.

“If a central defender does it to a striker, it’s a penalty,” Guardiola pointed out.

“The game was well played and sometimes for long balls and second balls you miss it. We would prefer not to have the transition but an emotional issue for the first goal that the referee conceded to Spurs and after that the momentum is difficult to control.”

This is not the first time in 2026 let alone this season that Guardiola has been bemused by a decision after high-profile incidents in matches with Newcastle, Manchester United and Wolves in January.

Rayan Cherki opened the scoring at Tottenham (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Guardiola was booked for his protests and looked in disbelief when the incident was played on big screens inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but laughed off suggestions City may have to prioritise Champions League glory over the title given Arsenal’s lead.

He added: “With 14 games to play? We had the injuries, one month ago we had a lot with nine or 10 players out but at the same time we are there and all the calendar is what it is.

“As much the chance is there, the hopes will always be there.

“I know that these types of games always in the past you had to capitalise and win but yeah, the difficulties for many things, but players are coming back and I saw incredibly good spirit and many things.”

Frank’s Spurs looked down and out at half-time, but like in recent defeats to Aston Villa and West Ham, they rallied in the second half and this time battled back for a well-deserved point.

With 11 players unavailable and Solanke and Archie Gray limping towards the end, Frank hailed the spirit of his depleted group, with Xavi Simons described as “exceptional” and the Danish coach happy to get a slice of luck.

“Yeah, first one, I think there’s clear contact from Dom on it. We want, in general, a higher threshold. I understand it’s in the grey area,” Frank said.

“Very happy it finally dropped to us, which I think was more than fair.

“I’m extremely happy that we finally got a point out of a big second half.

“I said it before, this team’s ability to respond to setbacks and show resilience, I think we are growing it bit by bit.

Dominic Solanke celebrates scoring Tottenham’s equaliser (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“And we are, by the way, building it with, I don’t know, players dropping left, right and centre to injury.

“I think that shows everything about the team and what they are building. Very proud of the players.”

On Solanke, Frank added: “Four goals in four games.

“Imagine City playing without Haaland for six months, so I think we’ve been quite hard-hit with injuries.”