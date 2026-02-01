Luke Littler hailed as ‘greatest dart player ever’ after World Masters triumph

Luke Littler’s domination of darts continued as he won a fourth major title on the bounce with victory at the World Masters.

The 19-year-old, who is the back-to-back world champion, has an air of invincibility at the biggest events and downed his main rival and defending champion Luke Humphries in the Milton Keynes final.

Littler, who survived match darts in the opening round and semi-final, made the most of his lucky escapes to win a nervy and tense final 6-5.

Humphries was left exasperated by a fourth successive major defeat against Littler and branded him “the greatest dart player to ever live”.

Both men had periods in the ascendancy, with Humphries having the darts in the deciding set, only for Littler to come good when the title was on the line.

It was a special victory for him as he got his hands on the trophy for the first time, meaning there are just two of the 11 major televised tournaments he has yet to win in an astonishing two years on tour.

He was last defeated on a major stage when he went out in the second round of the European Championship in October.

Humphries was beaten by Luke Littler again (Ben Whitley/PA)

Humphries has been one man who has regularly challenged him and this was their seventh major final.

Littler took the edge with a fourth win, which now includes three in a row.

Humphries, who was displaced as world number one by the teenager in November, had an excellent tournament, which included throwing a nine-dart finish on Saturday.

But he must now be wondering how he can beat his rival on a regular basis.

“It was such a great game of darts. He has shown that true class. He never folds under pressure, you try your hardest but he never folds,” a magnanimous Humphries said on stage.

“I think he is the greatest dart player to ever live.

“I’m feeling really good about my game. I’m gutted not to win it but I think I proved why I’m still the second best player in the world. It’s not the biggest achievement, I want to be the best.”

Littler added: “I am shattered, absolutely knackered, going into the final set I said, ‘I have nothing left, just dig deep’.

“I was just fully focused and I got the job done.

“It has been tough at times but this is why we battle, every game, every leg and i have come out victorious.

“Me and Luke in the final of the first major of the year. I am sure it will continue throughout the year.”