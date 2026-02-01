Luke Littler dominates Josh Rock to book semi-final spot at World Masters
The world champion will face Gerwyn Price later on Sunday.
By contributor Press Association Sport Staff
Luke Littler wasted little time in reaching the semi-finals of the Winmau World Masters.
The world champion averaged almost 106 and hit eight 180s in a 4-0 win over Josh Rock in Milton Keynes.
Littler will face Gerwyn Price later on Sunday after the Welshman beat Chris Dobey 4-2.
Luke Humphries, fresh from his Saturday night nine-dart finish, also cruised through 4-0 against Danny Noppert.
Humphries will take on World Championship runner-up Gian van Veen, who got past James Wade 4-2.
The final, and a potential heavyweight showdown between Little and Humphries, also takes place on Sunday night.