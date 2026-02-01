Luke Littler dominates Josh Rock to book semi-final spot at World Masters

Luke Littler wasted little time in reaching the semi-finals of the Winmau World Masters.

The world champion averaged almost 106 and hit eight 180s in a 4-0 win over Josh Rock in Milton Keynes.

Littler will face Gerwyn Price later on Sunday after the Welshman beat Chris Dobey 4-2.

Luke Humphries, fresh from his Saturday night nine-dart finish, also cruised through 4-0 against Danny Noppert.

Humphries will take on World Championship runner-up Gian van Veen, who got past James Wade 4-2.

The final, and a potential heavyweight showdown between Little and Humphries, also takes place on Sunday night.