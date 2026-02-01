Carlos Alcaraz: I’ve more goals in sight after making history at Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz soaked in his moment of history at the Australian Open – before stressing he had more goals in his sights.

At 22 years and 272 days old, Alcaraz is the youngest man in history to complete the career Grand Slam of all four major titles, breaking a record set by American Don Budge in 1938.

The remarkable young Spaniard simply had too much for Novak Djokovic in the end, with the 38-year-old starting superbly but falling to a 2-6 6-2 6-3 7-5 defeat that keeps him waiting for an elusive 25th slam title.

“I’m trying,” said Alcaraz with a smile when asked if he realised what he had achieved.

“What I’ve learned this year is about appreciating and enjoying every single second of the moment you’re living.

“So right now I’m just trying to have a time to realise what I’ve been doing. I’m doing history with some trophies, some tournaments, some achievements that I’ve been getting.

“For me, it’s an honour to put my name on the history books.”

It is the first time in 11 finals at Melbourne Park that Djokovic has not come out the victor, but, having beaten one of the two new kings of men’s tennis, Jannik Sinner, in an extraordinary semi-final, the other one was a step too far.

Carlos Alcaraz reacted after defeating Novak Djokovic (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Djokovic’s achievement in just reaching the final deserves all the plaudits, though, and his insistence that another major is not out of reach appears a lot more realistic – if he can somehow find a way past Alcaraz.

The man from Murcia is operating at a speed unmatched in men’s tennis.

Djokovic was 29 when he finally claimed the last piece of his grand slam puzzle at the French Open in 2016, while Rafael Nadal was 24 and Roger Federer 27.

Alcaraz is also five years younger than Djokovic was when he reached seven grand slam titles, with only Bjorn Borg anywhere near the same figures.

Asked what will motivate him now, the 22-year-old, who is planning to celebrate his title by getting a kangaroo tattoo, said: “I hate to lose, so that’s my motivation.

“Trying to lose as less as I can. I set up some other goals for the season and I will try to be ready.”

Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Novak Djokovic hold their trophies (Dita Alangkara/AP)

Alcaraz’s run here is all the more impressive considering his shock split from long-time coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, who had been with him for all his other slam victories, in December.

Samuel Lopez has taken over the reins and what a fortnight it has been for team Alcaraz.

“I just had to came back from an unusual situation for me, which was difficult,” said the Spaniard.

“A lot of people were talking about everything and having doubts about my level in this tournament.

“Coming this year, ambitious for getting the trophy and being strong mentally enough, not hearing anything or any words from the people and then just playing good tennis in this tournament, means the world to me.”

Novak Djokovic looked to the skies during his defeat (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Djokovic had played at a sensational level for four hours against Sinner and he started the same here, timing the ball beautifully and completely outplaying Alcaraz in the opening set.

The momentum switched in the third game of the second, a lucky net cord for Alcaraz and some errors from Djokovic giving his rival a foothold from which he established a position of dominance.

There were some incredible rallies, not least Djokovic’s remarkable scramble behind the baseline and dash to the net to play a shot round the post early in the third set, only for Alcaraz to get the ball back for a winner.

The top seed’s level in that set was from another planet but Djokovic dug in to save six break points at the start of the fourth and inquired of the watching Rafael Nadal whether he would like to play in his place.

Djokovic’s main source of regret after the match was a forehand he missed on break point at 4-4 that might have helped him force a decider, but instead it was Alcaraz who seized his moment.

The Serbian sought treatment from the trainer after the third set and hinted at physical issues, although he did not expand further and he was proud of his achievement in reaching a 38th slam final.

He said: “For sure it’s been a fantastic tournament. I knew that I’d probably have to beat two of them on the way to the title.

“I beat one, which is great, so it’s a step further than I have gone in grand slams last year.

“Very nice, encouraging, but not enough for me. Let’s see. I’m going to keep pushing and see if I get another chance.”

Djokovic appeared to cast doubt on whether he had another crack at this title in him during his on-court speech, saying to the crowd: “God knows what happens tomorrow, let alone in six months or 12 months.

“It has been a great ride. I love you guys.”

He reserved his final words for his conqueror, adding of Alcaraz’s moment of history: “It’s unbelievable. Everything is possible in his case, no question about it.

“Of course, there’s Sinner. The two of them, I guess, are going to be fighting for the biggest titles and then the youngsters like myself are going to try to catch up.”