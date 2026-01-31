United Rugby Championship reports

CONNACHT COME THROUGH TOUGH TEST AT ZEBRE

CONNACHT: Connacht secured a bonus point deep into overtime as they clinched a 31-15 United Rugby Championship victory at Zebre.

Oisin McCormack finished a driving maul in the 11th minute of stoppage time to secure a maximum five-point haul, but Stuart Lancaster’s team were made to work for the win.

Zebre finished the first half 3-0 ahead but the scoreline failed to reflect an open game, with the hosts particularly willing to attack from deep and Connacht guilty off overplaying.

However, it took the Irish visitors just 41 seconds after the interval to get off the mark as Joe Joyce pounced when a clearance was charged down.

Number eight Sean Jansen crossed twice but Zebre were tenacious, hitting back in the 56th minute when scrum-half Gonzalo Garcia dummied and touched down with an outstretched arm.

A powerful run from Bautista Stavile kept the hosts in touch and in a sign of the tension in Parma, Sam Gilbert landed a 79th-minute penalty to keep Connacht out of reach.