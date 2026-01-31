Harry Brook faces ‘troubling times’ over nightclub lie – Steve Harmison

Harry Brook has “troubling times” ahead with his long-term future as England captain in fresh doubt, according to Steve Harmison.

Brook released a statement following Friday’s T20 win in Sri Lanka to say he regrets claiming he was out alone on the night he was “clocked” by a nightclub bouncer in New Zealand.

It came after the Telegraph reported team-mates Jacob Bethell and Josh Tongue were also fined by the England and Wales Cricket Board for their involvement in that night in Wellington on October 31 and are being investigated by the Cricket Regulator.

Brook released a statement after Friday’s T20 in Sri Lanka (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

Brook began this tour of Sri Lanka by apologising to supporters for the incident, admitting he felt lucky to still be white-ball captain and crucially stating he was out alone.

But in his statement on Friday Brook admitted he lied to protect his team-mates, saying: “I accept responsibility for my actions in Wellington and acknowledge that others were present that evening.

“I regret my previous comments and my intention was to protect my team-mates from being drawn into a situation that arose as a result of my own decisions.”

Harmison, who played 123 times for England across all formats, believes Brook’s position will come under scrutiny following their T20 World Cup campaign which begins on February 8.

Brook (right) said he was protecting his team-mates, with reports Jacob Bethell (left) is among those being investigated (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

“Unfortunately when you’re captain and you’ve already made a statement, apologised and said that you were the only one involved, then I think there are troubling times for Harry coming up,” Harmison, who is in Sri Lanka as a commentator, told talkSPORT Cricket.

“Get to the end of the World Cup. Harry Brook is going to be captain for the World Cup. Will he be captain for the foreseeable future after the World Cup? I think a proper review needs to be looked at.

“The thing I look at is, if I am a player, I am protecting Jacob Bethell and Josh Tongue.

“I understand what Harry tried to do, but as England captain I think there might be choppier waters ahead for him.”