Everton boss David Moyes says football is ‘killing’ managers’ celebrations

David Moyes fears modern football is in danger of killing managers’ celebrations after he was booked for running on to the pitch following Everton’s dramatic late equaliser in a 1-1 Premier League draw at Brighton.

The Toffees boss struggled to contain his emotions at the Amex Stadium when substitute Beto struck in the seventh minute of added time to cancel out Pascal Gross’ 73rd-minute opener.

Moyes’ joy was reminiscent of David Pleat dashing on to the Maine Road pitch after his Luton side avoided relegation from the top flight on the final day of the 1982-83 season with a 1-0 win against Manchester City.

The 62-year-old Scot briefly contemplated a knee slide and insisted the yellow card will not curb his enthusiasm in future.

“I hope you’re not going to call me ‘Pleaty’ going forward,” said Moyes.

“The difference is David Pleat doesn’t get booked for it, they think it’s OK and everybody enjoys seeing the celebrations.

“We’re killing it that the managers can’t come out of their technical area to celebrate a goal, knee sliding, do things which give you people quite a bit to talk about.”

Asked if he would do it again, Moyes replied: “I bloody will do it again!

“Actually, if I’d been a bit more mobile, I might have done a knee slide. That would only have got me a yellow as well, so I might as well have gone the whole hog.”

Everton produced a poor first-half display but were the dominant side in the second period and wasted a golden chance through Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall before falling behind to Gross’ first Brighton goal since his return from Borussia Dortmund.

The Seagulls, who almost went ahead in the 19th minute courtesy of Kaoru Mitoma, looked to have done enough to hang on for all three points.

But Beto sparked jubilant scenes at the death by tapping home after Jake O’Brien’s thumping effort was spilled by Seagulls goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

“It was a bit of a crazy ending because it didn’t look as if we were going to get the equaliser,” said Moyes.

“It was in many ways deserved. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has a chance to put us one up, they missed a big chance in the first half as well.”

Brighton remain three points below Everton after the late twist left them with just one victory from their last 11 top-flight fixtures.

Following murmurings of discontent from sections of Albion’s fanbase in the build-up to the game, head coach Fabian Hurzeler said he will not hide from criticism.

“I think there are only a small group of fans (who are unhappy),” said the German.

“They can share their frustration absolutely, they can share their frustration about my person, I know it’s part of football.

“But the most important thing is that they support the team and that’s what they did today brilliantly, so I’m very thankful for them.

“I’m open for good and negative feedback so therefore I won’t hide, I want to go through this challenge together with the fans.

“We have to manage the key moments better and in one moment we weren’t alive, we didn’t manage it well and this cost us the game.

“It feels painful but we will overcome this phase and come again.”