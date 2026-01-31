Christian Horner eyes F1 return as he breaks silence after Red Bull sacking

Christian Horner admitted he misses Formula One and has unfinished business in the sport as he spoke publicly for the first time since he was ousted by Red Bull.

Horner, 52, was dismissed as Red Bull team principal following July’s British Grand Prix before his official exit was agreed in September.

He oversaw a period of extraordinary success during his 20-year career with Red Bull, winning eight drivers’ and six constructors’ titles.

However, Red Bull’s decision to sack him came a year-and-a-half after he was accused of “inappropriate behaviour” by a female colleague. Horner always denied the claims and was exonerated for a second time of controlling behaviour by an independent KC.

Christian Horner was ousted as team principal after the British Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)

Alpine confirmed last week that Horner is among a group interested in investing in the team.

And breaking his silence on Saturday at the European Motor Show in Dublin, Horner said: “I feel like I have unfinished business in Formula One. It didn’t finish the way that I would have liked it to finish.

“But I am not going to come back for just anything. I am only going to come back for something that can win.

“I don’t want to go back in the paddock unless I have something to do. I miss the sport, I miss the people, I miss the team that I built.

“I had 21 incredible years in Formula One. I had a great run, won a lot of races, championships and worked with some amazing drivers, engineers and partners.

“I don’t need to go back. I could stop my career now. So I would only go back for the right opportunity to work with great people, and to work in an environment where people want to win, and they shared that desire.

Christian Horner oversaw all four of Max Verstappen’s world championships (PA Wire)

“I would want to be a partner, rather than just a hired hand, but we will see how it plays out. I am not in a rush. I don’t need to do anything.”

A Horner-led consortium has discussed purchasing Otro Capital’s 24 per cent stake in Alpine – a team which finished bottom of the constructors’ championship last season.

Horner has also been linked with moves to Aston Martin and Ferrari.

And Horner added: “What has been fascinating is that I stepped out of Red Bull on July 8, and this is the first time I have actually spoken to anyone.

“(In the media) I think I have been going to every single Formula One team, which has ranged from the back of the grid, to the middle of the grid, and to the front of the grid. And there just seems to be an appetite as to: ‘What am I going to do? Where am I going to go?’

“The reality is that until the spring I can’t do anything anyway. It is very flattering to keep being associated with all of these different teams.”

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, pictured, clashed with Christian Horner (David Davies/PA)

Alpine will be powered by Mercedes engines from this season until at least the end of 2030.

Horner’s former rival, Toto Wolff, is the CEO and co-owner of the Mercedes team.

However, Horner added: “A lot of people made a lot out of the rivalry I had with him.

“I have a huge amount of respect for him. He has been tremendously successful. He has won a huge amount. He is very bright.

“We are just different people, equally competitive, just different. And sport is boring if everybody is friendly and loves each other.

“You have got to have a rivalry that will create a real interest. The worst thing is if everyone is too nicey-nicey and chummy.”