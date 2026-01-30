Sam Curran takes hat-trick as England win opening T20 against Sri Lanka

Sam Curran took a hat-trick as England began their T20 World Cup preparations by easing to an 11-run victory on the DLS method in the series-opener against Sri Lanka.

Curran became only the second England bowler to take an international T20 hat-trick, after Chris Jordan, as he blew away Sri Lanka’s lower-order to help limit the hosts to 133 all out.

Adil Rashid had earlier bamboozled the Sri Lankan batters in Kandy as he claimed three for 19 from his four overs in a stunning display which decimated the hosts’ innings.

Phil Salt made the most of two lives to lead England’s chase with 46 before rain brought an early end to proceedings with England on 125 for four – 11 ahead on the DLS method.

Harry Brook’s side begin their bid for a third World T20 crown against Nepal in Mumbai on February 8.

If England progress, as they should, from their group containing West Indies, Scotland, Nepal and Italy, their Super 8 matches will be held in Sri Lanka – both here in Kandy and in Colombo where they clinched the ODI series earlier this week.

This three-match series, therefore, is important preparation heading into a tournament England have aspirations of contending to win.

Pre-match rain, described as “unseasonal” by the locals, at the Pallekele International Stadium cut the match down to 17 overs-a-side.

England won the toss and asked Sri Lanka to bat. Jofra Archer was back in an England shirt after his surprise inclusion, having initially been slated to return at the World Cup following a side strain which curtailed his Ashes series.

Jofra Archer (right) made his England return (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

He announced his return with an 86mph yorker and almost had a wicket in his first over but Kamil Mishara was dropped by Liam Dawson.

Dawson grabbed Mishara off Jamie Overton in the following over but Sri Lanka started well by reaching 51 for one from the truncated 5.1-over powerplay.

Kusal Mendis smashed 20 from the seventh over bowled by Curran – whose first two overs went for 35 – but England took five wickets in as many overs as Sri Lanka slipped from 76 for one to 98 for six.

Pathum Nissanka fell to Adil Rashid and Charith Asalanka was superbly caught by Jacob Bethell off Dawson.

Spinners Rashid and Dawson bowled beautifully, the former dismissing Mendis for 37 before Dawson trapped Janith Liyanage for one and Rashid baffled Dhananjaya de Silva as he skied one to depart for 11.

Jos Buttler fell for 17 on his record-equalling appearance (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Dasun Shanaka smashed 20 but he was the first of Curran’s victims before the left-armer had Maheesh Theekshana caught and then scattered Eshan Malinga’s stumps to clinch his hat-trick.

Set 134 to win, opener Jos Buttler strode to the crease for a record-equalling England appearance. The 35-year-old drew level with James Anderson’s 401 matches in all formats and is set to move out on his own in Sunday’s encounter.

His opening partner Phil Salt is the second-ranked T20 batter in the world and showed why as he launched the first ball of the chase for six and the next two for four.

Buttler joined the party with four boundaries in a row off Malinga, but the seamer bowled him with a slower ball for 17.

Jacob Bethell fell for nine and Mishara then crucially dropped Salt on 17.

Tom Banton got England motoring again by smashing Wanindu Hasaranga for two sixes in the eighth over before Salt was dropped again on 27.

Asalanka brilliantly caught Banton for 29 to leave England 87 for three to bring Brook to the crease – fresh from his 136 from 66 balls in Tuesday’s third ODI.

Salt kicked England towards victory but fell short of an eighth T20 fifty as he was finally caught off Shanaka before the rain returned.