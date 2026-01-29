Viktor Gyokeres determined to reignite Arsenal challenge with goals at Leeds

Viktor Gyokeres said he is ready to go behind enemy lines at Leeds on Saturday night as Arsenal bid to get their Premier League title charge back on track.

The Gunners’ championship charge suffered a setback with a home defeat by Manchester United last Sunday – their first at the Emirates this season.

Mikel Arteta’s side have failed to win any of their past three league matches, but they remain four points clear of both Manchester City and Aston Villa heading into this weekend’s round of fixtures.

Gyokeres landed the first goals of his Arsenal career with a brace in a 5-0 victory against Leeds at the Emirates back in August.

And the Sweden international will travel to Leeds fresh from finding the back of the net in Arsenal’s Champions League win over Kairat – his third in five appearances for the Gunners.

And when asked if he will relish the anticipated “rocking” atmosphere at Elland Road on Saturday evening, Gyokeres replied: “Yes, it’ll be nice.

“I look forward to every game. It will be a tough away game, but we obviously hope to perform well and to get all three points.

“But I don’t care whatever game it is really – I just try to do my best and take my chances.

Arsenal’s Viktor Gyokeres scored twice against Leeds earlier this season (John Walton/PA)

“We’ve done very well so far, but we have to continue to do the same and try to be present, work hard, and now we are looking forward to Saturday’s game.”

Arsenal completed a clean sweep of eight wins from eight in the Champions League group phase. They will face one of Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen, Olympiacos or Borussia Dortmund in the last 16.

And Gyokeres concluded: “It’s always fun when you come to the knockout phase, and to get closer to where we want to end in this tournament, so it’s exciting times.”