Substitute Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba crowns Aston Villa comeback with late winner

Nineteen-year-old substitute Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba scored a late winner as Aston Villa came from two goals down to beat RB Salzburg 3-2 and finish in the Europa League top two amid further injury problems for boss Unai Emery.

Villa, already assured of a place in the last 16, picked up their seventh win from eight games in the group phase the hard way and the success was marred by the loss of Ollie Watkins to a first-half injury to add to a growing list of fitness concerns.

Salzburg had no other option but to go in search of the three points and got their reward for a fantastic first-half display when Karim Konate took advantage of Tyrone Mings’ error.

Watkins was forced off with what looked to be a hamstring injury and the Austrian league leaders inflicted further damage when Moussa Yeo converted from close range shortly after half-time.

Morgan Rogers stepped off the bench to halve the deficit and Mings atoned for his earlier error when he nodded the hosts level before Jimoh-Aloba completed the comeback by netting his first senior goal in the 87th minute.

On-loan Harvey Elliott’s future remains up in the air with Emery admitting his situation has not changed at the club, but he was named in the starting line-up for his first appearance since October.

Watkins showed how confident he is inside the first minute when he took aim from distance, with Elliott almost justifying his selection straightaway but seeing his effort from the rebound denied rather fortuitously by the legs of goalkeeper Alexander Schlager.

Salzburg knew they needed to win to stand any chance of continuing in the competition and they were denied the opener by a smart double save by Emiliano Martinez, who parried Konate’s initial strike before getting Soumaila Diabate’s follow-up out for a corner.

The Austrian side hit the front in the 33rd minute. Mings was caught in two minds on the ball and was dispossessed by Edmund Baidoo, who squared for Konate to bundle the ball in despite the best efforts of Victor Lindelof.

Emery has had to deal with several injury issues lately and things got worse when Watkins was replaced by Rogers in the 35th minute after he felt towards his hamstring.

Salzburg had the hosts right where they wanted them and could have made it two, but Martinez was alert to bat Baidoo’s powerful effort from range away.

It took just four minutes of the second half for the visitors to double their lead.

Kerim Alajbegovic showed great footwork to slalom his way into the six-yard area and he squared the ball across for Yeo, who neatly flicked it into the net.

The home side found a way back into the contest midway through the half. Villa broke and Rogers played a neat one-two with Emi Buendia before expertly tucking a shot in at the near post.

They were on level terms in the 76th minute. Matty Cash sent in a teasing delivery and Mings got his head to it before Schlager’s fist and headed into an empty goal.

And Villa Park erupted as the hosts completed the turnaround three minutes from time when Jimoh-Aloba was on hand to finish Kadan Young’s cross.