Jofra Archer named in England team to face Sri Lanka in first T20

Jofra Archer has been named in England’s team to face Sri Lanka in the first T20 on Thursday after recovering from injury.

The 30-year-old fast bowler missed the final two Tests of England’s 4-1 Ashes defeat after sustaining a side strain and was not initially named in the squad for the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka.

He was expected to make his return at the T20 World Cup, which begins for England against Nepal on February 8, but Archer has been added to the Sri Lanka squad and goes straight into the team for the series-opener in Kandy.

Archer joins Jamie Overton and Sam Curran as seam-bowling options, with England again leaning on a battery of spin options.

Ben Duckett (left) will miss the series opener against Sri Lanka (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Ben Duckett misses out on the first T20 after sustaining a bruised right index finger during the series-clinching victory in the third ODI in Colombo on Tuesday.

Duckett, who has not played a T20 for England since the series against the West Indies last summer, suffered the injury taking a catch in the deep.

Jos Buttler will open the batting on his record-equalling 401st appearance in an England shirt, with Tom Banton slated to bat at number four.

England team to face Sri Lanka in Kandy: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (captain), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.