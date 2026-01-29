Emma Raducanu confirms split from coach Francisco Roig

Emma Raducanu confirmed she has split from coach Francisco Roig following her second-round exit at the Australian Open.

The 23-year-old hired Roig – Rafael Nadal’s former coach – last summer, but said she was planning to “re-evaluate” her game after a disappointing 7-6 (3) 6-2 defeat to Anastasia Potapova in Melbourne.

It appears the Spaniard is no longer part of the 2021 US Open champion’s plans after she paid tribute to their concluded partnership in a post to her Instagram Stories.

Raducanu wrote: “Thank you for our time together. You have been more than a coach to me and I will cherish the many good times we spent together on and off the court.

Roig previously coached Nadal (Aaron Chown/PA)

“While we have come to the conclusion together that we ought not to move forward, please know that I am very grateful for all you have taught me and fond of our time shared.”

Roig is the latest in a long line of coaches with whom Raducanu has parted ways.

Asked about her plans following the Australian Open, she said: “I think I’m going to take a few days, get back home and try and just re-evaluate my game a bit.

Raducanu suffered a second-round defeat at the Australian Open (Dar Yasin/AP)

“Watch it back, see where I can improve. What I have been feeling and also what is visually apparent. I definitely want to feel better on certain shots before I start playing again.

“I want to be playing a different way, and I think the misalignment with how I’m playing right now and how I want to be playing is something that I just want to work on.

“At the end of the day, I just want to hit the ball to the corners and hard. I feel like I’m doing all this variety, and it’s not doing what I want it to do. I need to just work on playing in a way more similar to how I was playing when I was younger.”