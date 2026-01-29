Aryna Sabalenka coasts past Elina Svitolina to set up final with Elena Rybakina

Aryna Sabalenka will face Elena Rybakina in an Australian Open final rematch after both women powered through to the final.

The pair were the form players coming into the tournament and neither has yet dropped a set, with Sabalenka defeating Elina Svitolina 6-2 6-3 and Rybakina seeing off Jessica Pegula 6-3 7-6 (7).

If the final is anything like their trophy decider in 2023 then ticket-holders on Saturday are in for a treat, with Sabalenka fighting back from a set down on that occasion to win her first title in Melbourne.

She has reached the final every year since, winning again in 2024 and losing another thrilling encounter with Madison Keys 12 months ago.

Sabalenka’s dominance on hard courts in particular is emphasised by the fact this is her seventh straight major final on the surface, while Wimbledon last summer was the only time in the last six slams she has failed to reach the showpiece.

She was able to stay within her comfort zone against Svitolina, who was playing in her first Australian Open semi-final at the age of 31 and just did not have the weapons to rival Sabalenka’s power.

Sabalenka gave thanks afterwards to umpire Louise Azemar Engzell for a strange moment at the start of the fourth game when she was penalised for a hindrance.

Aryna Sabalenka struck 29 winners (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Engzell ruled that Sabalenka, who is known for her loud grunting, had called out after she had hit the ball, upholding the decision following a review.

“That’s actually never happened to me,” said Sabalenka. “Especially with my grunting, it’s so off I think. I was exhaling and it just happened naturally. Then she called it, and I was, like, ‘What? What is wrong with you?’

“She really p***ed me off, and it actually helped me and benefited my game. I was more aggressive. So, if she ever wants to do it again, I want to make sure that she’s not afraid of it. Go ahead, call it. It’s going to help me.”

The crowd were told before the match and before the final game that there would be no handshake in a bid to avoid the scenes after Svitolina’s contest against Mirra Andreeva earlier in the tournament, when fans mistakenly thought the Russian had snubbed her opponent and booed.

Elena Rybakina powered her way into the final (Dita Alangkara/AP)

Ukrainian players have not shaken hands with Russian or Belarusian opponents after matches since the invasion of their country four years ago.

“It’s their decision, and I respect that,” said Sabalenka. “I think she knows that I respect her as a player. I know that she respects me as a player. That’s all I care about.”

Svitolina has spoken movingly about the motivation she takes from trying to provide light in dark times for her nation, and she will have a return to the top 10 for the first time since the birth of daughter Skai in 2022 to celebrate on Monday.

While disappointed with the result, Svitolina said: “I have this amazing opportunity to play on centre court here, represent my country, to do it in a decent way, and to use my words and just be there for my people.

“When I wake up in the morning, I see, of course, terrifying news, but then I see people watching my matches. They write comments and I think it’s like a big exchange of positive emotions.

“People really are living a horrible and terrifying life in Ukraine, so I should not be allowed to really be sad, because I’m a very, very lucky person.”

Rybakina ended last season by winning the WTA Finals and she has maintained that form in 2026, her power just too much for sixth seed Pegula, who was playing in her first Melbourne semi-final.

Rybakina had not reached a slam final since her run here three years ago, with the Kazakh having to deal with the fallout from the ban issued to her coach, Stefano Vukov, last year for his conduct towards her.

Vukov denied any wrongdoing and was supported by Rybakina, with the suspension subsequently lifted on appeal.

Pegula produced a gutsy fightback in the second set, saving three match points at 5-3 and twice breaking the fearsome Rybakina serve when she had victory on her racket, but the fifth seed edged the tie-break.