Tyson Fury set for April comeback fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov on Netflix

Tyson Fury is to make his comeback against Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11 in a fight that will be screened on Netflix.

Fury announced his retirement a year ago in the wake of successive defeats to Oleksandr Usyk but has been training in Thailand ahead of his return to the ring.

“Well it’s official im back doing what i (heart emoji) to do,” Fury said on Instagram.

“Iv brought the biggest network along with me @netflix @netflixuk this is going to be astronomical. Blessed by God.”

Makhmudov, a 36-year-old Russian based in Canada, most recently fought Doncaster’s Dave Allen in October when he secured a unanimous points decision.

The 6’6” puncher has won 21 of his 23 fights and has compiled 19 knockouts, but he was also stopped in his defeats by Guido Vianello and Agit Kabayel.





“I am thrilled about the opportunity,” Makhmudov said. “I’m coming to deliver a war.

“Tyson Fury has been a big champion. I will be more ready than ever to leave with a massive W.”