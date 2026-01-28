Ireland centre Bundee Aki set to miss France clash for disciplinary reasons

Bundee Aki looks set to miss Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations opener against France after being withdrawn from Andy Farrell’s squad for disciplinary reasons.

Aki is being investigated by the Irish Rugby Football Union for alleged disrespect shown to match officials in Connacht’s 34-23 United Rugby Championship defeat by Leinster on Saturday.

The 35-year-old centre has not travelled to Portugal for Ireland’s training camp ahead of their February 5 appointment in Paris, resulting in a call-up for uncapped Ulster back Jude Postlethwaite.

“The IRFU does not tolerate any form of disrespect shown towards match officials and does not condone actions that fall below the standards expected of players representing Irish rugby,” read a statement issued by the IRFU.

Aki must also face an independent hearing on Wednesday with a statement from the URC revealing that he is “alleged to have engaged with the match official team on several occasions in a manner which may be deemed to be in breach of the league’s disciplinary rules related to misconduct”.

Bundee Aki looks set to be miss Ireland’s opening Six Nations match (Domenico Cippitelli/PA)

Stuart McCloskey is expected to start at inside centre for the Stade de France showdown but Aki, a Test British and Irish Lion, was on course for a bench role for the early title clash.

The 68-cap veteran could miss further matches if the misconduct charge is upheld with fixtures against Italy and England scheduled before the fallow week.