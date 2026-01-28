Iga Swiatek backs Coco Gauff’s Australian Open privacy complaints

Iga Swiatek backed up Coco Gauff’s complaints about a lack of privacy at the Australian Open by claiming tennis players are treated like zoo animals.

Gauff sought a spot away from public view to let her frustration out by smashing a racket following her quarter-final loss to Elina Svitolina on Tuesday, only to find out she was on camera after all.

The clip was quickly picked up by broadcasters and on social media, with an unhappy Gauff saying: “Maybe some conversations can be had, because I feel like, at this tournament, the only private place we have is the locker room.”

Swiatek was caught on camera forgetting her accreditation in a clip that was also widely shared on social media, and she echoed Gauff’s complaints.

The world number two said: “The question is, are we tennis players, or are we animals in the zoo where they are observed even when they poop?

“That was exaggerating, obviously, but it would be nice to have some privacy. It would be nice also to have your own process and not always be observed.

“I don’t think it should be like that because we’re tennis players, we’re meant to be watched on the court and in the press, that’s our job. It’s not our job to be a meme when you forget your accreditation.

“It’s funny, for sure. People have something to talk about. But, for us, I don’t think it’s necessary.”

Amanda Anisimova admitted she headed straight for the locker room, where she knew she would not be filmed, after her quarter-final loss to Jessica Pegula.

“There are good moments, obviously, that people see, and that’s fun,” said the American.

“Then, when you lose, there are probably not-so-good moments. I think the fact that the video of Coco was posted, it’s tough, because she didn’t have a say in that.”

Gauff has been criticised in some quarters for smashing her racket but she was given support by Serena Williams, who wrote on X: “Passion. Caring. Matters. Nothing wrong with hating to lose. Now Coco when you want I can show you how to demolish in one swipe… Serena style.”

Australian Open organisers have been contacted for comment.