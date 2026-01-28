Ben Stokes to join England Lions coaching staff for UAE trip

Test captain Ben Stokes will join the England Lions coaching team in the United Arab Emirates next month.

Stokes is currently recovering from an adductor injury suffered in the fifth Ashes Test in Australia earlier this month.

But the 34-year-old will be part of Andrew Flintoff’s coaching staff for T20 and 50-over white-ball series against Pakistan Shaheens and continue his rehabilitation work in the UAE.

England Test captain Ben Stokes was injured in the final Ashes Test in Australia (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

The coaching team – which will attend either all or part of the tour – also includes Neil McKenzie, Sarah Taylor, Neil Killeen, Moeen Ali and Amar Rashid, while it will be Troy Cooley’s first tour since returning to the England and Wales Cricket Board as men’s elite national pace bowling lead.

Spinner Moeen joins the Lions for the first time as a coach, while Jordan Cox and Dan Mousley will captain the respective T20 and 50-over squads.

ECB men’s performance director Ed Barney said: “It’s exciting to have such a strong England Lions squad selected.

“This group brings a real blend of proven performers, exciting talent who have performed over the winter and retains an eye on future best.

Former Test all-rounder Moeen Ali will be part of the England Lions coaching staff in the United Arab Emirates (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“With limited 50-over cricket on offer, this series combined with tours over the remainder of 2026 will give players the opportunity to develop and deliver as we build towards the 2027 ICC Men’s World Cup in South Africa.”

The Lions will play a three-match T20 series and five 50-over matches, their first away white-ball series since visiting Sri Lanka in 2022.

Lions T20 squad: J Cox (Essex, capt), S Baker (Hampshire), L Benkenstein (Essex), J Coles (Sussex), S Cook (Essex), S Currie (Hampshire), C Harrison (Northamptonshire), E Jack (Hampshire), S Mahmood (Lancashire), B McKinney (Durham), T Moores (Nottinghamshire), D Mousley (Warwickshire), M Revis (Yorkshire), W Smeed (Somerset), N Sowter (Durham), M Stanley (Lancashire), A Tribe (Glamorgan).

Lions 50-over squad: D Mousley (Warwickshire, capt), S Baker (Hampshire), L Benkenstein (Essex), S Cook (Essex), J Coles (Sussex), S Currie (Hampshire), C Harrison (Northamptonshire), E Jack (Hampshire), B McKinney (Durham), L Patterson-White (Nottinghamshire), M Potts (Durham), M Revis (Yorkshire), J Rew (Somerset), M Stanley (Lancashire), A Tribe (Glamorgan), J Wharton (Yorkshire).