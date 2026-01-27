Carlos Alcaraz coasts past Alex De Minaur to reach Australian Open semi-final

Carlos Alcaraz crushed home hopes with victory over Alex De Minaur to reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open for the first time.

De Minaur was playing in his seventh grand slam quarter-final and second in a row at Melbourne Park but the belief he could perhaps make it further for the first time evaporated as Alcaraz powered to a 7-5 6-2 6-1 victory.

The world number one had fallen on both his previous visits to the last eight, including to Novak Djokovic 12 months ago, but the same outcome never looked likely here, with Alcaraz now two victories away from becoming the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam.

There are still big hurdles ahead, with Alexander Zverev next, and quite probably his major rival Jannik Sinner in the final, but Alcaraz’s progress so far is mightily impressive, with the Spaniard yet to drop a set.

“I’m just really happy with the way that I’m playing every match,” said Alcaraz. “I was increasing my level every match, which I’m really happy about. After the first match (my team) told me to be patient. Today I felt really comfortable playing great tennis.”

De Minaur, who had never beaten Alcaraz in five previous attempts, is at a career-high ranking of sixth and cannot be faulted for his attitude, with his determination to stay on the front foot and not be pushed behind the baseline by the bigger hitters evident here.

He troubled Alcaraz in the opening set, twice breaking the top seed’s serve, but both times he was coming from behind and the disappointment was clear on the Australian’s face when he failed to save a fourth set point in the 12th game.

Carlos Alcaraz hits a serve (Aaron Favila/AP)

The intense heat of the day had subsided enough to allow the roof to be open – although it was still 39C at the start – and a swirling breeze at times affected both men.

But Alcaraz was simply better, particularly on serve, and De Minaur was unable to land any meaningful blows after the opening set.

With the 26-year-old’s fiancee Katie Boulter now back in the UK and unable to support him from courtside, the crowd did their best to inspire their man, but Alcaraz pulled away to cross the finish line.

On facing Zverev again, the Spaniard said: “I’ve seen Sascha through the whole tournament and I know he’s playing great tennis. I have to be ready.

Alex De Minaur shows his frustration (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

“We practised in the week before the tournament and he beat me 7-6 playing such great tennis. It’s going to be a great battle. I’m really looking forward to playing him again here and taking the revenge.”

Earlier, Zverev credited his serve for helping him overcome a stern challenge from rising star Learner Tien.

The 20-year-old American was bidding to become the youngest man to reach the last four in Melbourne for 34 years, but instead it was third seed Zverev who moved through to a 10th slam semi-final after a 6-3 6-7 (5) 6-1 7-6 (3) victory.

“Learner from the baseline was playing unbelievable,” said an impressed Zverev. “I don’t think I’ve played anyone who plays that well from the baseline for a very long time.

“I don’t know what Michael Chang has done with him in the off-season, but it’s incredible. Without my 20 something aces, I probably would not have won today.”

Tien lacks the raw power of his opponent or the German’s potent serve, which ultimately made the difference, but he already has a tremendous feel for the geometry of the court, while his hand skills on drop shots and at the net repeatedly caught Zverev out.

He won four points in a row to win the second-set tie-break but a big serve saved Zverev when Tien had chance to force a decider.