Jamie George: England must evolve or risk Six Nations title ambitions crumbling

Jamie George insists England must evolve in the wake of a triumphant 2025 or risk seeing their Guinness Six Nations title ambitions crumble.

Steve Borthwick’s team are viewed by bookmakers as second favourites behind France to be crowned champions, with the rivals colliding in the climax to the tournament on March 14.

A run of 11-consecutive wins – dating back to the start of last year’s Six Nations – sees England enter their opener against Wales on Saturday week with a swagger, but George knows they can not afford to stand still.

Jamie George says England must evolve if they are to win the Six Nations (Steve Walsh/PA)

“We’re in a good spot, there’s no hiding that,” said George, who last week announced he would retire after the 2027 World Cup.

“There’s a lot of confidence in the group and a lot of enjoyment about being in camp. That’s a good indicator that you will go on to play good rugby.

“We welcome the expectation because it’s a compliment for what we’ve done and what we’ve achieved over a short period of time, but it also keep us on our toes because we know we can’t be complacent and can’t rely on previous performances.

“We know that if we are the same team as we were for the last 11 games, it’s not going to be good enough, so our focus over the next two weeks is to become a better team.

“We have to set a new tone and new standard and play with a new intensity and in a way we’re proud of.”

Once Wales have been negotiated all eyes will turn to Murrayfield – the graveyard of England’s Six Nations aspirations in recent times.

They have not won in Edinburgh since 2020 and have lost in three of their last four visits, transforming their February 14 showdown against Scotland into a pivotal encounter that will test their minds as well as their skills.

“It’s probably turned into our biggest rivalry in the Six Nations,” George said.

“We haven’t won in Edinburgh for a long time so it’s going to be a huge game for us. Hopefully we can get off to a start against Wales and then we’ll focus on Scotland.”

George was speaking at the Six Nations launch in Edinburgh in place of captain Maro Itoje, who has been grieving the death of his mother Florence.

It is a tragedy that holds poignancy for George, whose own mother Jane was diagnosed with cancer on the day he was appointed England captain in early 2024 and then died in February.

“It’s horrible news, I’ve been through it myself. It’s a hugely-challenging time for him and a hugely-challenging time for his family,” George said.

“The way he has carried himself over the last few months has been incredibly impressive. The important thing is that he’s been given enough space to mourn and grieve.

“The way he has kept showing up and put the team first in a lot of ways has been incredible.

“I know he’ll be wanting to do his family proud over the next short period of time. We’re all very proud of him and will be there for him.”