Harry Kane in talks over new Bayern Munich deal

Harry Kane has opened talks over a new Bayern Munich contract, according to a report in Germany.

Kane’s current deal runs until the summer of 2027 and the Bundesliga champions are in talks with the England captain over a new contract until 2028 or 2029.

“We are talking to Harry,” Bayern sporting director Max Eberl told Sky Germany on Monday.

Harry Kane has scored over 100 goals for Bayern Munich since signing from Tottenham in the summer of 2023 (Matthias Schrader/AP)

Kane has shone for Bayern since arriving from Tottenham in the summer of 2023 for around £100million.

The 32-year-old has scored 119 goals in 126 appearances and last month became the fastest player to reach 100 goal contributions in Bundesliga history.

Kane is England’s all-time leading scorer with 78 goals in 112 games, and his Premier League total of 213 for Spurs is 47 behind the competition’s top marksman Alan Shearer.