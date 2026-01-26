David Moyes pleased as Thierno Barry finds form at Everton

Everton manager David Moyes believes Thierno Barry is finally starting to find his feet after his fourth goal in five Premier League matches secured a 1-1 draw at home to Leeds.

James Justin’s first since since September 2024 had put the visitors deservedly ahead before the Toffees, booed off at half-time, improved and Barry – who scored just once in his opening 18 league games – nicked the ball past Karl Darlow from close range.

“I’m really pleased for Thierno. There are a lot of strikers in the Premier League who cost a lot of money and it’s not easy for them either,” said Moyes.

“Recently we have not been creating that many chances, (so) he has had to take what he can. The bigger thing is he is a young French Under-21 international finding his way.

Thierno Barry, right, celebrates his equaliser (Peter Byrne/PA)

“His English was OK, not great, and I think he is just beginning to get settled in, (learning) how the Premier League works, what’s expected for the intensity of the league.

“He is getting used to the work levels and coming with that he is getting a few goals as well. We need to try to create some more chances so he can maybe get a few more.”

Leeds boss Daniel Farke was satisfied with a point, even though that allowed Nottingham Forest and West Ham to gain ground on them after they both won at the weekend.

“Overall a really good result for us on the road, especially after an impressive result for Everton last time (beating Aston Villa),” he said.

“The first half was impressive and it was unlucky we couldn’t capitalise. We had some great chances and we should have scored.

James Justin opened the scoring in the first half (Peter Byrne/PA)

“It was clear at some point in the second half they would show up but I got the feeling we were still controlling the game even with less possession.

“We could have defended a bit sharper but I liked the reaction from the lads in the last 10 minutes.”

Asked whether their rivals’ results near the foot of the table had affected their mood going into the game, Farke added: “Not at all. We just focused on this game as we can’t influence what other teams are doing.

“It’s a long road, 38 games, you have to accept sometimes the teams around you win games.

“For us it was important to show another good performance. Slightly disappointed we didn’t win all three points because it was a possibility but it was a good result on the road.”