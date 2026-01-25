Sporting news in brief

PETE WILD SACKED BY FLEETWOOD AFTER POOR RUN

SOCCER: Head coach Pete Wild has been sacked by Fleetwood, the League Two club have announced.

His departure comes after the team were beaten 2-1 by Colchester on Saturday, taking their winless run to seven matches in all competitions, and leaves them 15th in the table.

A statement on the Fleetwood website said: “Following six defeats in the last seven games the club felt now is the right time to make a change to the first team management.

“Assistant head coach Adam Temple will also depart and everyone at the club would like to place on record their thanks to Pete and Adam for their hard work and professionalism during his time at the club.

“The club will issue a further update on the first team staff in due course.”