Christian Horner considering investing in Alpine Formula One team

Alpine has revealed former Red Bull boss Christian Horner is among a group interested in investing in the Formula One team.

Horner was sacked as team principal following July’s British Grand Prix before his official exit was agreed in September, leaving the 52-year-old free to return to the sport.

Alpine said it was “no secret” that Otro Capital had held preliminary talks to sell its stake in the team, which finished bottom of the constructors’ championship standings last season.

Alpine finished last of the 10 constructors in the 2025 standings (David Davies/PA)

Alpine said in a statement: “⁠With the continued rapid growth of Formula One, the valuation of the teams has been increasing and, not surprisingly, has led to multiple interested parties looking to enter the sport.

“⁠The team is regularly approached and contacted from potential investors, particularly given Otro Capital declared exploratory talks have taken place.

“⁠One of those parties to express an interest is a group of investors, which also includes Christian Horner.

“⁠Any approaches or discussions are with the existing shareholders, Otro Capital (24 per cent) and Renault Group (76 per cent), not directly with (boss) Flavio Briatore or the team.”

Christian Horner enjoyed remarkable success with Red Bull (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Horner oversaw a period of extraordinary success during his 20-year career with Red Bull, winning eight drivers’ and six constructors’ titles.

The decision to relieve him of operational duties in July came 17 months after he was accused of “inappropriate behaviour” by a female colleague.

At 2024’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, Horner was cleared of wrongdoing following an internal investigation, only for hundreds of WhatsApp messages – appearing to be exchanged between Horner and the complainant – to then be leaked to the F1 world.

Horner, who is married to former Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell, managed to keep the Red Bull hierarchy onside and fought on. He always denied the claims and was exonerated for a second time of controlling behaviour by an independent KC in August 2024.