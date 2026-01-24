Cristian Romero’s last-minute goal rescues a point for Tottenham at Burnley

Cristian Romero’s last-minute header rescued Tottenham a point in a 2-2 draw at Burnley but the Londoners’ winless Premier League run in 2026 was extended to five matches.

Goals from Axel Tuanzebe – his first for Burnley – and substitute Lyle Foster appeared to have halted the Clarets’ 13-game run without a league win after Micky van de Ven had given Tottenham a first-half lead.

Spurs skipper Romero’s flying 90th-minute header salvaged his side a point, but Thomas Frank’s side have won only one of their last eight in the top flight and after the final whistle their travelling fans sang ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’.

Burnley have drawn five of their last six league games in their bid for survival, but they have equalled their longest run without a top-flight win since October 1970, which now stands at 14 matches.

Home fans were given a scare after just 10 seconds when an error from Burnley skipper Kyle Walker let in Djed Spence, whose cutback failed to pick out a team-mate.

Both sides contributed to a high-tempo start but were unable to sustain it and after Lucas Pires’ close-range tap-in for the Clarets was ruled out for offside there was little to excite the fans.

Two free-kicks from Tottenham’s Pedro Porro – the first curled wide and the second was pushed away by Dubravka – was the closest either side came to breaking the deadlock.

The first half then sparked into life 10 minutes before the interval. Wilson Odobert was twice denied by Dubravka, who then produced an even better save to keep out Conor Gallagher’s thumping drive.

Burnley then failed to properly clear Spence’s cross after the ensuing corner and Van de Ven rifled the loose ball into the bottom corner.

Odobert spurned a chance to double the visitors’ lead soon after when he shot straight at Dubravka and their lead was short-lived.

Walker swung over a brilliant trademark cross to the far post following a throw-in and Tuanzebe despatched it first time for a clinical finish on the stroke of half-time.

Both sides threatened early in the second period. Armando Broja was denied by Van de Ven’s last-gasp block and Dominic Solanke headed straight at Dubravka.

Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario rescued his side when saving in a one-on-one with Broja and Dubravka turned away Spence’s low effort as both sides chased a second goal.

And it was Burnley who took the lead. Jaidon Anthony teed up Foster inside the box and the South Africa striker, who had replaced Broja six minutes earlier, buried his chance at the second attempt.

Vicario saved Forster’s first shot with an outstretched boot, but the latter fired home the rebound through Destiny Udogie’s legs to put the Clarets 2-1 up in the 76th minute.

Dubravka produced a brilliant save in the closing stages to claw away substitute Mathys Tel’s first-time shot and Xavi Simons’ fierce shot hit the crossbar before Romero rescued a point for the visitors with a thumping flying header from Odobert’s cross.