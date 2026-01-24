Arne Slot says Liverpool ‘ran out of energy’ in dramatic defeat at Bournemouth

Arne Slot expressed frustration at Liverpool’s tight fixture schedule after admitting his players ran out of energy during a dramatic 3-2 Premier League defeat at Bournemouth.

Cherries winger Amine Adli scrambled home a winner with virtually the last kick of an enthralling contest to spark wild celebrations at the Vitality Stadium.

The Reds, who registered a 3-0 Champions League win in Marseille on Wednesday evening, had looked set to escape wet and windy Dorset with a fifth successive top-flight draw after Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai cancelled out strikes from Evanilson and Alex Jimenez.

“Conceding a goal is always frustrating, but especially if there is no time left to come back into the game,” Liverpool boss Slot said after Adli struck in the fifth minute of added time.

“But they could have scored the 3-2 also a little bit earlier. After we scored at 2-2, we were still trying, but I think it’s safe to say that a few players of ours ran out of energy.

“And I cannot even criticise them for that, because two days ago (three) we had to play an away game.

“We’re the only team that played Champions League that has two days in between. This time after an away game, another away game against one of the most intense teams in the league and I mainly play the same players because of the players we have available.

“What should not have happened is that you have to win it in the end because that’s then more difficult. That’s what you saw for the last 10 minutes.

“For the rest of the game, it was completely different, we dominated the game.”

Reigning champions Liverpool remain fourth – 14 points adrift of leaders Arsenal – but could end the weekend as low as eighth.

Virgil van Dijk was defended by his manager (Adam Davy/PA).

A misjudgement from captain Van Dijk led to Alex Scott teeing up Evanilson for Bournemouth’s 26th-minute opener.

The Reds were temporarily down to 10 men when Jimenez claimed the Cherries’ second seven minutes later as substitute Wataru Endo was still waiting to replace the injured Joe Gomez, who collided with goalkeeper Alisson Becker while trying to block the first goal.

“I don’t think it’s fair to Virgil to blame him for the first goal because you could see throughout the game how much impact the wind had on certain balls,” said Slot.

“He wasn’t the only one who had once in a while a struggle with the wind.

“Of course the second one was when we were down to 10.

“Maybe that sums up our season. It’s every time something else, it’s every time something special how we concede but we concede. The only ones to blame is ourselves.”

Bournemouth climbed to 13th place – 10 points clear of the relegation zone and just six behind their opponents – after Adli pounced following James Hill’s long throw into the box to secure only a second win in 14 league outings.

Cherries boss Andoni Iraola said: “It is probably the best goal to score.

“I had just asked the fourth official (how long was left) and he told me the game would be over after the long throw, so when we scored I knew we would win.

“Sometimes it has happened differently this season, we have conceded stoppage-time goals, but when it happens to your side it is a lovely moment to celebrate.

“The team is finding ways to get points after a very bad run. Seven points from the last nine against Spurs, Brighton and Liverpool is a good amount in a moment we really needed it.”