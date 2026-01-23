Teenagers Victoria Mboko and Iva Jovic see off seeds at Australian Open

Victoria Mboko and Iva Jovic are leading a teenage takeover at the Australian Open.

Mboko’s rapid rise up the rankings will continue after she reached the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time with a 7-6 (5) 5-7 6-3 victory over 14th seed Clara Tauson.

Mboko served for the second set and had three match points before Tauson fought back, but she showed experience well beyond her years to put the disappointment behind her.

American Jovic, who only turned 18 last month, then upstaged the Canadian by beating seventh seed Jasmine Paolini 6-2 7-6 (3).

They were two of five teenagers to reach the third round in the women’s singles, with Czech debutantes Tereza Valentova and Nikola Bartunkova also making a big impression, while Mirra Andreeva has significant experience now but is still only 18.

“There’s a lot of us teenagers on the tour who are actually still in the tournament right now,” said 19-year-old Mboko. “I think it’s really nice to see.

“I’ve known a lot of them for such a long time, played against them in the juniors. I always want them to do well and vice versa.”

The last 16 has thrown up a fascinating battle between Mboko and world number one Aryna Sabalenka, who wobbled against Anastasia Potapova but came through 7-6 (4) 7-6 (7).

Iva Jovic reacts after defeating Jasmine Paolini (Aaron Favila/AP)

At 27, Sabalenka is a veteran by comparison, and she said: “I feel like, for me, it would be really tough to handle the success at a young age.

“Now, seeing these girls so young achieving so much, playing such great tennis, being really mature, it’s incredible. I feel like they mature much faster than I did.”

“Honestly, I don’t feel like I’m that much more mature or anything,” said Mboko with a smile. “I think coming on (tour) this early can make you more mature in a way. You just learn a lot more things quicker.”

Mboko was not even ranked highly enough to get into qualifying in Melbourne last year but is seeded 17th after a rapid ascent that was capped by a stunning WTA 1000 title on home soil in Montreal last summer, when she beat Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina and Naomi Osaka.

This will be her first crack at Sabalenka and she said: “I think it’s super cool. I’ve never played a current number one in the world. That’s going to be a very different experience.

Aryna Sabalenka struggled against Anastasia Potapova (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

“I assume we’d be playing on Rod Laver. I’ve never played on a grand slam centre court either. A lot of firsts. I’m just really excited. It’s something not many people get to experience. To be doing that on Sunday is, I think, really cool. Just to show what I got.”

Sabalenka will need to raise her level from her error-strewn performance against Emma Raducanu’s conqueror Potapova, who had four set points in the second-set tie-break.

The victor admitted emotionally she was “all over the place” but she again showed her mettle when she needed to, improving her open era record to 19 consecutive tie-breaks won at grand slams, dating back to a French Open semi-final loss to Karolina Muchova in 2023.

She is expecting a fierce battle from Mboko, saying: “I don’t believe that mentality that they (teenagers) have nothing to lose because I’ve been in their shoes. You still go out there with hopes that you’re going to win this one, you’re going to be the young one to win the slam.”

Third seed Gauff survived her first test of the tournament, fighting back from a set down to defeat fellow American Hailey Baptiste 3-6 6-0 6-3.