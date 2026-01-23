Steve Borthwick sets title goal with eyes on Six Nations decider in France

England have France’s crown in their sights as Steve Borthwick plots a Six Nations title collision in Paris for a team he believes are only scratching the surface of their potential.

For the first time since Borthwick took charge at the end of 2022, England are viewed as genuine contenders to win the Championship having risen to third in the global rankings on the back of 11 successive Test victories.

The growing confidence in Borthwick’s men is reflected in the words of their head coach who, while respecting the obstacles along the way, is targeting a decisive showdown with France in the climax to the tournament on March 14.

Wales at Allianz Stadium on February 7 launch the campaign and Borthwick said: “It’s brilliant that people are talking in that way about this England team.

“They can see the development of the team and the potential that’s in it, but we’re nowhere near maxing out that potential.

“We met a couple of weeks ago and we talked about the Six Nations. We know it’s tight and we know there are lots of good teams in it.

“We also know the last seven Six Nations have gone down to the last round of fixtures.

“On March 14 in Paris, we want to be in a position entering that game where we can achieve what we’re all aiming to achieve.

“We want England fans flooding across the Channel to Paris to watch the team in a massive encounter in the final round with the opportunity to achieve what we want.

“We also know that the only way you get there is by ensuring each of us take it one step at a time and get our preparation right for the start of the tournament.”

England enter the Six Nations with a settled squad that has been disrupted by several injuries, especially at prop where Ellis Genge and Joe Heyes are the only established options due to the absence of Will Stuart, Fin Baxter and Asher Opoku-Fordjour.

The uncapped Billy Sela and Emmanuel Iyogun have been brought in to provide cover, while in-form Exeter number eight Greg Fisilau completes the trio of rookies hoping to make their debut.

In a welcome development, George Furbank is on course to be available for the Wales clash as he prepares to make only his fifth senior appearance of the season for Northampton against Sale on Saturday.

Steve Borthwick wants England to be in title contention on the final weekend of the Six Nations (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Furbank’s season has been interrupted by persistent calf niggles and England’s first-choice full-back is shaping up to play his first international since November 2024, with a broken arm also having restricted his availability.

In midfield, specialist inside centres Seb Atkinson, Fraser Dingwall and Max Ojomoh are included in the 37-man squad to start the three-way battle at 12, which has long been a problem position.

“These players have the potential to be an outstanding team,” said Borthwick, who spent time with the Red Arrows at RAF Waddington last month. “I want them to attack this tournament and have the mindset to play brave.”