George Furbank returns to England squad for Guinness Six Nations

George Furbank has been named in England’s squad for the upcoming Guinness Six Nations with Greg Fisilau also included as one of three uncapped players.

Furbank is present in a 36-man group despite having been limited to just four senior appearances for Northampton this season because of calf issues, with a start against Sale on December 20 his most recent outing.

The 29-year-old was England’s first choice full-back until suffering a broken arm in December 2024, with the last of his 14 caps being won against Japan a month earlier.

Fisilau is rewarded for his blockbuster form for Exeter by being given the chance to compete with Ben Earl for the number eight duties, while uncapped props Billy Sela and Emmanuel Iyogun also feature.

Sela helps fill the void created by the absence of Will Stuart and Asher Opoku-fordjour, who will miss the entire Six Nations because of respective Achilles and shoulder injuries.

Joe Heyes will follow up his breakthrough 2025 by entering the Championship as first choice in the position, while there is also a recall for veteran Trevor Davison.

Iyogun is needed as cover for foot-injury victim Fin Baxter, who is among a group of players who will be spending the pre-Six Nations camp in Girona in rehabilitation in the hope of being involved in the early rounds.

England head coach Steve Borthwick (Ben Whitley/PA)

Centre Ollie Lawrence (knee) and Fin Smith (calf) are also among those who will be receiving treatment next week.

Head coach Steve Borthwick has set-up a three-way shootout at inside centre by selecting Seb Atkinson, Fraser Dingwall and Max Ojomoh with each of them in with a chance of facing Wales on February 7.

“We’ve picked a squad with a good balance of experience, leadership and exciting potential,” Borthwick said.

“The margins in the Six Nations are incredibly fine so our aim over the coming days is to come together quickly, prepare thoroughly and make sure we’re ready to perform.

“If we prepare well and keep demanding the highest levels from one another, it puts us in the strongest possible position when the Championship begins.”