Man Utd fan group turns up heat on Sir Jim Ratcliffe with 6,000 due at protest

The 1958 expects more than 6,000 fans to protest against Manchester United’s ownership before their next home game as the supporters’ group turns up the heat on Sir Jim Ratcliffe as well as the Glazers.

The American family have faced fan fury since taking a controlling stake at Old Trafford in controversial fashion in 2005, with demonstrations and anger punctuating their ownership.

Ratcliffe became co-owner in February 2024 and has come under increasing fire of late, with The 1958 confirming he will also be targeted during its march to Old Trafford ahead of United’s Premier League game against Fulham on February 1.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has come under increasing scrutiny from Manchester United fan groups (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The group expects “well over the estimated 5,000-6,000 who marched peacefully against Arsenal last May” and “the biggest ever protest against Manchester United’s owners, for the first time also officially directed at Sir Jim Ratcliffe”.

“Jim Ratcliffe chose to get into bed with the Glazers and, in our opinion, is helping to keep them in charge,” a spokesperson for The 1958 said.

“Twenty-one years of a debt mountain, mismanagement and financial greed is 21 years too long. Enough is enough.”

The spokesperson continued: “We will not be complicit. Jim Ratcliffe, you have chosen your side, and it is not ours. You now stand shoulder to shoulder with the Glazers. You are no saviour.

“For many, you come across as a clown, fumbling from one disaster to another, hopelessly out of your depth at one of the world’s greatest football institutions, adored by millions.

Fans previously protested in large numbers before Manchester United v Arsenal (Martin Rickett/PA)

“We were promised best in class, but for us the club is a laughing stock resembling a circus, and that includes the new stadium design.”

The 1958 has organised a variety of protests over the years and announced plans for the Fulham fixture in the aftermath of Ruben Amorim’s sacking after 14 underwhelming months in charge.

Fan feedback led the group to shelve plans for a protest on the opening day of the season, but it has confirmed the Fulham demonstration will go ahead despite Michael Carrick kicking off his reign with an impressive derby win against Manchester City.

“Earlier this season, we asked supporters if they wanted to protest,” the spokesman from The 1958 continued. “Many chose to give Ratcliffe time. That time has been squandered. The situation is undeniably worse.

“We beat City, but one swallow does not make a summer. This is not about Carrick and results. It is about our ownership.

“We have been down this path of false hope too many times. History shows what happens at our club with the dysfunctional ownership model we have. They are like a boomerang, and we cannot move on until they are gone.”

Meanwhile, two talented United youngsters are set to go out on loan to Sky Bet Championship clubs, the Press Association understands.

Toby Collyer, 22, is close to completing a move to promotion-chasing Hull for the remainder of a campaign that began with the midfielder spending a spell with West Brom.

Harry Amass started the season on loan at embattled Sheffield Wednesday and the 18-year-old left-back is now set to make a temporary switch to improving Norwich.