England beaten in first ODI as Sri Lanka spinners dominate

England were undone by Sri Lanka’s spinners to fall to a 19-run defeat in Colombo as the morale-boosting victory Harry Brook’s men so desperately craved slipped away.

Half-centuries from Joe Root and Ben Duckett appeared to have England well placed in their chase of 272 under lights to win the first ODI but the tourists slipped from 129 for one to 165 for six as the life drained from their innings.

England’s batters could not match the key contribution of Kusal Mendis, whose unbeaten 93 guided the hosts to an imposing 271 for six.

Harry Brook is stumped by Kusal Mendis (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Few would have backed England’s under-fire batting unit to chase it down and, despite lower-order fireworks offering late hope, they were bowled out for 252.

Two weeks on from their 4-1 Ashes defeat, England began their preparations for next month’s T20 World Cup against a backdrop of speculation over the future of the team, with head coach Brendon McCullum’s position still in question.

Brook admitted on Wednesday that he is lucky to still be captain after his altercation with a nightclub bouncer in New Zealand during England’s last white-ball engagement in October.

He also agreed victories are desperately needed, not only to boost spirits but also England’s ODI ranking – currently eighth.

England captain Harry Brook takes the catch to dismiss Charith Asalanka (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

England lost 11 of their 15 50-over matches across 2025, to raise the embarrassing prospect of missing out on automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup.

Sri Lanka’s 271 was a total bettered only once in the previous nine ODIs on this ground.

From 111 for three at halfway, Mendis shared an 81-run stand with Janith Liyanage before Dunith Wellalage smashed 25 from 12 balls.

England’s last 10 overs went for 80, with 23 from Jamie Overton’s final over. Brook utilised four spinners, returning four for 124, as Adil Rashid led the way with three for 44.

Adil Rashid claimed a superb three for 44 (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

England’s top five batters all arrived in Colombo bearing Ashes scars. Different kit, different ball and the fast, bouncy tracks of Australia gave way to a low, turning wicket but the story soon seemed eerily familiar.

Zak Crawley, playing his first List-A game in over two years, flashed at a wide delivery from Asitha Fernando and edged behind for six.

Duckett, who failed to reach fifty in the Ashes, looked frenetic as he struggled with the low bounce while Root found his stride instantly.

Crawley fell for just six (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Duckett battled doggedly and a sweep and a skip down the ground for fours brought up the fifty partnership as England also reached 111 at halfway.

Both batters notched their fifties in the 25th over and the chase appeared under control, with another 161 needed. But Sri Lanka turned the screw.

Duckett reached 62, his highest score in 19 innings in all formats, before he was trapped lbw reverse-sweeping Jeffrey Vandersay.

Root was also beaten on the sweep, falling to Dhananjaya de Silva for 61 after Sri Lanka successfully reviewed, to leave England 144 for three and the hosts cock-a-hoop as Root aimed some choice words.

Brook departed in ugly fashion for six as he advanced to Charith Asalanka and was stumped.

It was carbon copy the following over for Jacob Bethell, stumped off Wellalage who also claimed a superb caught-and-bowled to dismiss Sam Curran as England’s wheels came off.

Rehan Ahmed smashed 27 and Jos Buttler 19 before Overton’s rapid 34 meant England needed 20 from the final over, but he fell from the second ball.

The second ODI is at the same ground on Saturday.