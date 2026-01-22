Casemiro to leave Man Utd in summer

Manchester United have confirmed midfielder Casemiro will leave the club when his contract expires this summer.

The 33-year-old moved to Old Trafford from Real Madrid in August 2022 for a fee rising to £70million, signing a four-year deal with an option for a further season.

But the Press Association understands United decided against keeping Casemiro beyond the end of the campaign and have agreed to the player’s request to confirm his summer exit at this time.

“I will carry Manchester United with me throughout my entire life,” the Brazil international said.

“From the first day that I walked out at this beautiful stadium, I felt the passion of Old Trafford and the love that I now share with our supporters for this special club.

“It is not time to say goodbye; there are many more memories to create during the next four months.

“We still have a lot to fight for together; my complete focus will, as always, remain on giving my everything to help our club to succeed.”

Casemiro helped Manchester United win Saturday’s derby (Martin Rickett/PA)

United sources have told PA that the club’s decision to not extend or renew Casemiro’s deal was made well before Thursday’s announcement as part of their long-term planning.

The highly-paid midfielder requested that it was made public at this point to avoid inaccurate speculation about his future and allow full focus on the side’s push for a European return.

United said in a statement: “Supporters will have the opportunity to recognise Casemiro’s contributions at the final home game of the season against Nottingham Forest.”

Casemiro has scored 21 goals in 146 appearances for United, including putting in an impressive performance in Saturday’s 2-0 derby win over Manchester City in Michael Carrick’s first game in charge.

The Red Devils sit fifth in the Premier League ahead of Sunday’s trip to leaders Arsenal.