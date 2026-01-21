Mohamed Salah returns as Liverpool ease to victory in Marseille

Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool return was less impactful than he would have hoped as he was overshadowed by Dominik Szoboszlai in a 3-0 victory in Marseille which made a Champions League top-eight finish all the more likely.

While all eyes were on the Egypt international it was his close friend – and the team’s most consistent performer – who surprised the hosts with a clever free-kick under the wall in first-half added time.

The set-piece probably favoured Salah’s left foot but Szoboszlai took charge with a low shot which crept under the jump of Leonardo Balerdi and inside the post.

Jeremie Frimpong’s second-half cross deflected in off goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli just as pressure was starting to build, before Cody Gakpo’s added-time strike secured only Liverpool’s second win by three goals against a top-tier side this season.

Salah was making his first start since November 26, when Liverpool were humiliated 4-1 at home to PSV Eindhoven, their final defeat of nine in 12 matches prior to the current 12-game unbeaten stretch.

His subsequent omission from the team led to those explosive comments about being “thrown under the bus”, suggesting his relationship with boss Arne Slot had broken down and his own immediate future was in doubt but the Africa Cup of Nations provided a natural break.

He was deployed up front with Hugo Ekitike in a 4-2-2-2 formation, with Florian Wirtz and Szoboszlai as twin number 10s, but the bench was weakened further by injury to Federico Chiesa in the warm-up which left four senior outfield players.

Liverpool players celebrate after Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai opened the scoring (Philippe Magoni/AP)

The role appeared to suit Salah with slightly less responsibility to chase back while getting him closer to the penalty area and although he was not heavily involved he looked tuned into his team-mates’ wavelengths despite a month away.

His one chance of the first half saw him divert Frimpong’s cross onto the roof of the net with his hip while an offside flag spared his embarrassment for putting a second-half header wide – but there was no hiding when he screwed wide with only Rulli to beat.

However, this game showed that his influence is no longer match-defining. Wirtz, Szoboszlai and, to a lesser extent, Ekitike now hold sway.

Results on Tuesday had opened the door for Liverpool to avoid the play-offs and Atletico Madrid’s draw in Galatasaray was another boost.

A Marseille tifo featured The Beatles reading a newspaper with the headline ‘Que l’histoire se repete’ – loosely translated as ‘That History repeats itself’ – in reference to the 2-1 UEFA Cup win against Liverpool here in 2004.

Joe Gomez and Alexis Mac Allister both sent early attempts wide but it was the tenacity of Liverpool’s press which brought the first big chance.

Hugo Ekitike was lively for Liverpool (Philippe Magoni/AP)

Ryan Gravenberch nicked the ball off Michael Murillo and released Salah, who sent Szoboszlai clear on the right. Although Ekitike converted the low cross he had strayed offside.

However, Szoboszlai made it a goal or assist in each of his last five European games by becoming the first Liverpool player since Trent Alexander-Arnold in 2022-23 to score multiple direct free-kicks in a single season.

Alisson Becker saved from Amine Gouiri and Mason Greenwood either side of half-time and as the game opened up Ekitike struck the post and Wirtz forced Rulli into a sharp near-post save.

Timothy Weah had Marseille’s two best efforts before Frimpong’s driving run along the backline brought the relief of a second goal, then substitute Gakpo added the gloss.