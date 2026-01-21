Luke Littler vows to play for ‘many years’ after celebrating turning 19 in style

Luke Littler enjoyed a birthday celebration not many 19-year-olds are able to and has warned his rivals he will not be walking away from the sport any time soon.

Littler turned 19 on Wednesday and celebrated by travelling for a three-day break in Dubai from Saudi Arabia, where he won the World Series of Darts event.

The back-to-back world champion beat a resurgent Michael van Gerwen in the final to become the inaugural winner in Saudi.

Littler may have only just turned 19, but is already joint-third on the list of all-time major tournament winners after a spectacular first two years on tour.

Having transcended the sport to become a global star and already made several million pounds in prize money and sponsorship, Littler could be excused if he wanted to take it easy, but the teenager wants more.

“There have been so many positives, obviously I’ve won as much as I can,” he said. “If it wasn’t for me miscounting and missing that double two (in the 2024 World Championship final), I could be a three-time world champion, you never know. That’s darts for you.

“I think I’ve overachieved, but I’ve definitely got better as I’ve got older and the calendar’s gone on, and we’ve entered more tournaments. But yeah, we don’t stop here, we try to get better.

“You’ve got to enjoy it. If you’re not enjoying it then there’s no point in travelling, there’s no point even stepping on stage.

Littler has had quite the two years on tour (Taylor Lanning/PDC/PA)

“Once that fire out of the belly goes, there’s no point playing. But yeah, I’ll be around for many, many years and I’m still hungry for more titles.”

While Littler usually celebrates his birthday like a normal teenager, this time he will be living the high life in Dubai before heading home to prepare for next week’s Masters in Milton Keynes.

Asked how he will celebrate, he said: “Well, usually it’s Xbox, chill out. But I’m off to Dubai for three nights and yeah, going to enjoy it.

“No idea (what I am going to get), we’ll have to see. I’ll have to see when I get home if they have got me anything.”

Littler leaves Saudi Arabia as the inaugural champion of an event that had a peculiar feel because of the lack of alcohol in the crowd.

Still, Littler enjoyed the experience and is happy to go back.

“To be the first winner here in Saudi Arabia, it means a lot,” he added.

“Obviously we’ve come over here for the first time and obviously everyone wants to become the first champion.

“I’m very glad to win and hopefully we can come back next year and defend it.”