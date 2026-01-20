Press Association Sport Trivia (21/01/26)

PRESS ASSOCIATION SPORT BIRTHDAYS

Jack Nicklaus (golf) – winner of a record 18 majors, born 1940.

Phil Thompson (soccer) – former England and Liverpool defender turned pundit, born 1954.

Alex McLeish (soccer) – former Scotland player and manager who also took charge of Rangers, Birmingham and Aston Villa, born 1959.

Alan McManus (snooker) – 1994 Masters champion, now retired, born 1971.

Nicky Butt (soccer) – former Manchester United and England midfielder, born 1975.

Phil Neville (soccer) – former Manchester United, Everton and England player, currently manager of MLS side Portland Timbers, born 1977.

Brian O’Driscoll (rugby union) – former Ireland and Lions centre, born 1979.

Adrian Lewis (darts) – 2011 and 2012 PDC world champion, born 1985.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (soccer) – Armenia captain and former Arsenal and Manchester United forward, now at Inter Milan, born 1989.

Kim Sei-young (golf) – South Korean 12-time winner on the LPGA Tour, born 1993.

Laura Robson (tennis) – former British number one, who retired aged 28, born 1994.

Alanna Kennedy (soccer), London City Lionesses and Australia defender, born 1995.

Marco Asensio (soccer) – Fenerbahce and Spain winger, born 1996.

Chloe Arthur (soccer), Scotland midfielder who plays for Crystal Palace in the Women’s Super League, born 1999.

Alisha Lehmann (soccer) – Switzerland and FC Como forward, born 1999.

Luke Littler (darts) – 2025 and 2026 PDC world champion, born 2007.

ON THIS DAY IN SPORT

1911: The inaugural Monte Carlo Rally got under way.

1990: John McEnroe defaulted his fourth-round match against Mikael Pernfors at the Australian Open after receiving code violations for glaring at a line judge, smashing a racket and swearing at a tournament official.

2007: Ricky Hatton won his IBF light-welterweight title fight with Colombian Juan Urango on a unanimous points verdict in Las Vegas.

2009: Hamburg midfielder Nigel De Jong signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with Manchester City.

2014: Stan Wawrinka ended Novak Djokovic’s 25-match winning run at the Australian Open as he got the better of the defending champion in the quarter-finals.

2022: Vikram Solanki left his role as Surrey’s head coach to take over as director of cricket at Gujarat Titans. Surrey went on to win the County Championship under Gareth Batty, with Gujarat taking the IPL title.

2025: Former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Jen Beattie, who won 143 caps for Scotland, announced her retirement from football at the age of 33.

PRESS ASSOCIATION SPORT SELECTIVE TV LISTINGS

Today (Wednesday, January 21)

FOOTBALL: Champions League, Galatasaray v Atletico Madrid – TNT Sports 4 1745; Marseille v Liverpool – TNT Sports 1 1900; Newcastle v PSV Eindhoven – TNT Sports 2 1900; Chelsea v Pafos – TNT Sports 3 2000; Slavia Prague v Barcelona – TNT Sports 6 2000; Bayern Munich v Union Saint-Gilloise – TNT Sports 7 2000; Women’s League Cup semi-final, Arsenal v Manchester United – Sky Sports+ 1855; Manchester City v Chelsea – Sky Sports Mix 1855; Championship, Stoke v Middlesbrough – Sky Sports Football 1900, Sky Sports Main Event 1930.

TENNIS: Australian Open – TNT Sports 1 0700 and 0030 (Thu), TNT Sports 4 0800 and 0030 (Thu).

CRICKET: International T20, India v New Zealand – TNT Sports 1 1315.

GOLF: DP World Tour, The Dubai Desert Classic – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Golf 0400 (Thu).

Tomorrow (Thursday, January 22)

FOOTBALL: Europa League, Fenerbahce v Aston Villa – TNT Sports 1 1700; Bologna v Celtic – TNT Sports 2 1700; Braga v Nottingham Forest – TNT Sports 1 1945; Rangers v Ludogorets – TNT Sports 2 1945; League One, Lincoln v Burton – Sky Sports Football 1900, Sky Sports Main Event 1930.

CRICKET: One-day international, Sri Lanka v England – TNT Sports 1 0830.

TENNIS: Australian Open – TNT Sports 1 0700 and 0030 (Fri), TNT Sports 4 0800 and 0030 (Fri).

GOLF: DP World Tour, The Dubai Desert Classic – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Golf 0600 and 0400 (Fri); PGA Tour, The American Express – Sky Sports Golf 1630, Sky Sports Main Event 2230.

PRESS ASSOCIATION SPORT QUIZ

1. Who was the top try scorer at the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup?

2. Which animal is on the badge of the newly-rebranded Hundred Team Manchester Super Giants?

3. Annika Sorenstam is a 10-time major champion in which sport?

4. Who was Team GB’s only medallist at the 2010 Winter Olympics?

5. Ian Holloway manages which League Two team?

6. How many times did Andy Murray reach the Australian Open final?

7. In darts, if you have taken out a ‘Big Fish’ finish, what score were you on?

8. Who won snooker’s Masters for the first time on Sunday?

9. In which sport have Paralympics GB won the most gold medals?

10. Which sport do Sheffield Sharks play?

ANSWERS: 1 Braxton Sorensen-McGee (New Zealand); 2 Elephant; 3 Golf; 4 Amy Williams (skeleton); 5 Swindon; 6 Five; 7 170; 8 Kyren Wilson; 9 Swimming; 10 Basketball.